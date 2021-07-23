SFJAZZ 2021-22 Season Includes Joshua Redman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Brad Mehldau & Kronos Quartet





Kronos Quartet performs At War With Ourselves, an evening-length work for string quartet, chorus, and spoken word, at SFJAZZ for two exclusive nights, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, with a choir directed by Valérie Sainte-Agathe. The work is composed by Michael Abels, who wrote the scores for Jordan Peele's films Get Out and Us, with a libretto by poet Nikky Finney, and explores race relations and movements for social justice, civil rights, and resistance. Kronos has partnered with Youth Speaks, 826 Valencia, and Sunset Youth Services for a series of workshops and community outreach activities including artist residencies. Tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale to members on Thursday, July 29, and to the general public on Thursday, August 5. For more information on these and other performances next season, visit sfjazz.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco has announced its 2021-22 concert season, and featured among the performers taking the Miner Auditorium stage are four Nonesuch artists: Joshua Redman, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Brad Mehldau, and Kronos Quartet.Joshua Redman Quartet, featuring pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers, and drummer Gregory Hutchinson, perform songs from their 2019 Grammy-nominated album Come What May - their first in nearly two decades—and more over four shows at SFJAZZ, Friday, October 1, through Sunday, October 3, with two sets that last day. Redman is a former SFJAZZ Artistic Director and founding member of the SFJAZZ Collective. He is the Artistic Director of Roots, Jazz, and American Music, a collaboration between SFCM and SFJAZZ.Singer and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant returns to SFJAZZ with her Quintet, including pianist Sullivan Fortner, for four shows, Thursday, February 10, through Sunday, February 13. Salvant was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2020, earning what is often referred to as the " Genius " grant, and will make her Nonesuch Records debut with the release of her next album.Brad Mehldau returns to the Miner stage for the first time since March 2017 with a solo piano program on Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, and Tuesday, February 15. Mehldau can be heard on three 2020 Nonesuch albums - the multi-artist collection I Still Play; his solo piano piece Suite: April 2020; and RoundAgain, a reunion with Redman, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade - and won his first Grammy Award last year for 2019's Finding Gabriel. His Variations on a Melancholy Theme, performed with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, was released earlier this year.Kronos Quartet performs At War With Ourselves, an evening-length work for string quartet, chorus, and spoken word, at SFJAZZ for two exclusive nights, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, with a choir directed by Valérie Sainte-Agathe. The work is composed by Michael Abels, who wrote the scores for Jordan Peele's films Get Out and Us, with a libretto by poet Nikky Finney, and explores race relations and movements for social justice, civil rights, and resistance. Kronos has partnered with Youth Speaks, 826 Valencia, and Sunset Youth Services for a series of workshops and community outreach activities including artist residencies. Tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale to members on Thursday, July 29, and to the general public on Thursday, August 5. For more information on these and other performances next season, visit sfjazz.org.



