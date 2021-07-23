The Keystones Release New Single/Music Video 'Time Will Tell'



"Well every night and every day I always seem to fall a little short."



The new single "Time Will Tell" is an indie-pop, feel-good song that gets right to the point from the start. With introspective lyrics, relatable themes of self-doubt, rediscovery, and the unknown journeys the future holds, the band explains, "these lyrics are synonymous to our band as a whole, as our paths have ebbed and flowed. We've been through many changes, hardships, and amazing times - but only 'Time Will Tell' what's next."



The Keystones' upcoming independent release sets the stage for a new, bright, poppy era for the three-piece. Focusing inwards on their unique individual vocals, this quickly rising indie-alt outfit has rocked out with modern-rock faves like Cleopatrick, Reignwolf and Dirty



After the release of "Time Will Tell", the band is set to produce several other upcoming singles, influenced heavily by bands like Catfish & The Bottlemen and Royal Blood. Over the course of the next few months, they plan to finish a single with heavy-hitting producer Andrew Baylis.




