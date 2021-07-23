Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/07/2021

Paul Hourican Ireland Creates His Own Success Through Songwriting

Paul Hourican Ireland Creates His Own Success Through Songwriting

Hot Songs Around The World

Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
277 entries in 16 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
226 entries in 23 charts
Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
350 entries in 29 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
588 entries in 30 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
96 entries in 23 charts
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Paak
229 entries in 19 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
367 entries in 27 charts
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
187 entries in 24 charts
Levitating
Dua Lipa
536 entries in 24 charts
Memories
Maroon 5
607 entries in 29 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
443 entries in 27 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
338 entries in 24 charts
Friday
Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman
351 entries in 22 charts
Your Love (9PM)
ATB, Topic & A7s
303 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It took a crushing failure for musician Paul Hourican to discover his true passion.

His life always centered around music, but when he was a teenager, Hourican was kicked out of a band. It was a pivotal moment in his life, one that impacted him profoundly.

He was down but not out. Hourican used the moment as motivation to find success and fulfillment within the music industry through his own unstoppable drive.

And he's done it.

A New Venture

Hourican is readying the launch of his own music collective, Blackbird Sounds. Through Blackbird Sounds, Paul Hourican Ireland is able to dive deep into his true love — songwriting. For Hourican, being a songwriter is much more important than finding and sustaining fame as a singer.

What motivates him now is writing distinctive songs for others to embrace, songs that allow him to be creative and intensely personal.

It's an exciting new chapter in Paul Hourican Ireland's life. New York-based but Dublin, Ireland-born, Hourican grew up inspired by an eclectic mix of singer-songwriters, everyone from Bob Dylan and the Beatles to David Bowie, REM, and Oasis.

The Beginning

He felt instantly comfortable on stage, and singing was his first love.

Hourican played his first show in 1999 in London, then quickly set up Hurricane Records, his own label, later signing a deal with Warner Music Ireland to distribute from Hurricane Records. Pat Creed, the label's CEO, took a special interest in Hourican, taking him under his wing.

Hourican's ambition and confidence led him to send his first demo to acclaimed singer-songwriter Damien Rice, who reacted positively to Hourican's talent.

His own hits followed, including the tracks "All I Ever Wanted" and "One Step Forward," quickly establishing a following and earning praise from critics. His unique brand of guitar blues and catchy pop earned instant notice for a debut album.

Those first tracks also hinted at Hourican's songwriting talent and well-rounded approach to music, equally adept at crafting memorial ballads and full-on rockers.

Bowie's influence was particularly strong in Hourican's second album, "Sea-Change," mixing folk and pop sounds, engaging vocals, and striking strings. It is unique, memorable, and edgy.

Vital Mentors

Hourican's career began to shift when he met Dave Kavanagh, a legend in Ireland's music industry who died in 2018. During the band's early years, Kavanagh was U2's agent and later supported such popular bands at Celtic Woman and Clannad.

Kavanagh inspired Hourican to move away from performing to writing, ultimately leading to him signing a publishing deal with New York and Los Angeles-based Round Hill Music in 2012. Now, writing is Hourican's most satisfying outlet and the most rewarding creatively.

Round Hill was a great fit for Hourican, one that helped him develop more as a songwriter.

Joshua Gruss, Round Hill Music's CEO, and founder described Hourican as a rare and delicate talent.

At Round Hill followed in the footsteps of songwriters such as Bruno Mars and the Beatles. Round Hill's writers have crafted songs for such legends as Ella Fitzgerald, Joni Mitchell, and Ray Charles.

He prides himself on crafting songs that other talented singers/songwriters can take and make their own. He wants the songs he writes to give people hope and make them joyful. He wants his songs to reflect everyday life but also inspire.

His approach to songwriting is also unique, more guided by his subconscious as opposed to coming to him while sitting down with a blank page.

He lets the inspiration come to him in whatever way it can, at whatever speed it arrives. He doesn't put the focus on himself or think about the singer who may sing his songs.

When it comes down to it, the most important thing is the song itself.

The Next Chapter

And now Blackbird Sounds is also the most important thing to Paul Hourican. The name of his music collective comes from a line in a song from an early recording, "Wishing Well": "the blackbird sings alone."

Through Blackbird Sounds, Hourican will be able to release his own music and showcase himself as a songwriter.

Late in 2021, the first EP under the Blackbird Sounds music collective is expected to be released.

While the tenacious and driven Hourican still loves performing live, it's songwriting that provides the depth he seeks as an artist.

Right now, he's focused on the launch of Blackbird Sounds and is open to the experiences the music collective will bring.

And right now, he's letting the songs come to him, typically when he least expects it, usually working in self-imposed isolation.

They come in teases of ideas and glimmers of melodies.

Blackbird Sounds is a legacy that Hourican is crafting, continuing his stellar career so far as a remarkably unique songwriter who puts the most value in the craft of songwriting itself rather than instant fame and adulation.

For Hourican, that's what it has always been about.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188150 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002899169921875 secs