Take A Funky-intellectual Ride With Cadillac Muzik's "SpaceCowboy"
Hot Songs Around The World
Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
277 entries in 16 charts
Levitating
Dua Lipa
536 entries in 24 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
226 entries in 23 charts
Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
350 entries in 29 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
588 entries in 30 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
96 entries in 23 charts
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Paak
229 entries in 19 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
367 entries in 27 charts
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
187 entries in 24 charts
Memories
Maroon 5
607 entries in 29 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
443 entries in 27 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
338 entries in 24 charts
Friday
Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman
351 entries in 22 charts
Your Love (9PM)
ATB, Topic & A7s
303 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
The Core Entertainment And Universal Music Canada Launch Joint Venture; Grammy-Nominated Singer/Songwriter Steven Lee Olsen First Artist Signed To New Recorded Music Deal
The Black Keys Announce World Tour Of America And Partnership With Save The Music To Support Music Education In Mississippi Hill Country Schools