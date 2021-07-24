Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/07/2021

"L.A. Ex", Craig Safan's Love Song To Los Angeles

"L.A. Ex", Craig Safan's Love Song To Los Angeles

Hot Songs Around The World

Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
277 entries in 16 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
226 entries in 23 charts
Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
350 entries in 29 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
588 entries in 30 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
96 entries in 23 charts
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Paak
229 entries in 19 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
367 entries in 27 charts
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
187 entries in 24 charts
Levitating
Dua Lipa
536 entries in 24 charts
Memories
Maroon 5
607 entries in 29 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
443 entries in 27 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
338 entries in 24 charts
Friday
Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman
351 entries in 22 charts
Your Love (9PM)
ATB, Topic & A7s
303 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Beautifully recorded with a high level of immediacy, Craig Safan's third and newest recording is certainly one to get the blood pumping... Safan's imagination is vast, and he is a master painter in the way he creates an individual world for each track. Fantastically inventive; brilliantly realized." Colin Clarke - Fanfare Magazine

Emmy-nominated and eight-time ASCAP award-winning composer Craig Safan has written an exciting, humorous, mystical homage to his home city of Los Angeles. A 16-track trip around the city, both in time, memory, and place, each track is unique, having its own style.

"Safan's music draws you in. It is visceral, and yet refuses to be pinned down in any way; it also seems to occupy vast terrains easily. This is a disc that is vital, primal, and often funny." Colin Clark

I've always boomeranged back to L.A. It has a deep hold on me. My father was born here as was I. I've lived in Boston, New York, London; but L.A. is home. "L.A. EX" is my musical impression of growing up in Los Angeles, parts of which no longer exist. Musical memories and a resonance with the past guided my composition. - Craig Safan



With his third original music album, film composer Craig Safan (TV's CHEERS, THE LAST STARFIGHTER, SON OF THE MORNING STAR, STAND AND DELIVER) explores his memories of growing up in Los Angeles with a musical celebration of life in the City of Angels. "I call this album L.A. EX, which obviously is a play on the airport, but also because a lot of what I wrote are things that now exist only in my memory," Safan explains. Through a mix of digital samples and live musicians playing real instruments, Safan creates sonic expressions of sounds, feelings, and images of people, places, and things in Los Angeles and its environs that have resonated in remembrance for a lifetime.

"L.A. is a city that leaves you alone," says Safan. "It doesn't stimulate you as literally as maybe London or New York, two other cities I've actually lived in, do. L.A. is very open, even if you're an apartment dweller you usually have a pool or a back yard. It's a very low-key, relaxed city, and yet underneath it there's this great creative energy. There's all kinds of people in a million different fields, a lot of really interesting and smart people, and to me it's an endlessly interesting city."

The tracks of this album are arranged essentially from East to West, with a variety of multicolored sounds evoking the flavors of streets, neighborhoods, parks, clubs, beaches, and more that have left resonating imprints on heart and mind. Craig Safan has reflected those imprints through an array of musical impressions, each one unique, each one a beguiling sonic landscape.

In L.A. EX, images become sound, memories become rhythm, thoughts become reactions that are reflected in music. Color and chrome, sand and surf, urban rock clubs and jazz joints, the joyful pizzaz of amusement parks and much more as we journey from sun-warmed beaches to moonlit mountaintop views and imaginary interactions. From ragtime and scat to modern jazz and psychedelia, let your mind journey through the musical memories of the L.A. that was.

- Randall D. Larson

"L.A EX" TRACKLIST:

  1. HIGH ON HOPE ST.
  2. SPRING ST. BOOGIE
  3. ANGELS' FLIGHT
  4. EL COYOTE
  5. PLANETARIUM STAR SHOW
  6. THE MANNE-HOLE
  7. MOORE DRIVE
  8. PANDORA'S BOX (HEY, HEY, HEY)
  9. THE WITCH'S HOUSE
  10. MULHOLLAND NIGHTS
  11. HITCHING A RIDE
  12. SUMMER DREAMS
  13. MUSCLES, TATTOOS, & VEINS
  14. DAVY JONES' LOCKER
  15. THE THEME BUILDING AT LAX
  16. SMOG






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0167100 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026490688323975 secs