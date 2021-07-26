Hard Rock Trio The Warning Unleash New Single "Evolve"



www.thewarningband.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As they continue racking up fans, followers, and acclaim from the media and music icons alike, the Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning have emerged to unveil "EVOLVE," their new single released via LAVA/Republic Records/Universal Music."We wrote 'EVOLVE' about humanity's dangerous obsession with evolving," the band said. "And how sometimes that evolution leads us to slowly leave our humanity behind. Is this dehumanizing evolution right or wrong?"Produced by the legendary David Beneath (Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin), " Evolve " is a musical journey led by Daniela Daniela "Dany" [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina "Pau" [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]. Dany's vocals simmer with intensity, building tension before exploding into a chorus that unleashes the full force of the energy the sisters bring to every performance. With its signature changes and transformational truth-telling, "EVOLVE" is a track that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats throughout the entire sonic ride. The video, recorded with 16 iPhones and a drone, is a dangerous, fast-paced trip that visually amplifies the anxiety of "EVOLVE" in stunning fashion."EVOLVE" comes hot on the heels of the release of their Lava Records debut single, "CHOKE," for which the band took part in a streamed event/interview with legendary rock tastemaker Matt Pinfield. "CHOKE" cracked over a million streams right out of the gate, drawing acclaim from Loudwire, Rolling Stone Mexico, and Billboard Argentina. Adding to the praise, Pau was called out by the band's musical peers Olivia Rodrigo and WILLOW for her stunning drum covers of their songs "brutal" and "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" on TikTok.Coming soon: the band has been tapped by Metallica for a cover of "Enter Sandman," the track that first sent the trio into viral music stardom. The single will be featured on The Metallica Blacklist album, the 30-year anniversary reissue of Metallica's iconic self-titled 5th album, also known as The Black Album. The reissue is set for release on September 10. In addition, fans will be able to catch The Warning on the road as they perform at the Welcome To Rockville Festival, open for the Foo Fighters in front of a 60,000-person crowd at Mexico City's Foro Sol, and at a two-night sold-out run at the Troubadour in January 2022.Stay tuned for more music and news to come as The Warning continues to surge to the forefront of hard rock!The Warning infuse rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico trio of sisters—Daniela "Dany" [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina "Pau" [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]—charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. They stand out as the rare presence equally at home on network television and on stage at Heaven & Hell Festival. If anybody can usher rock's comeback along, it's these three ladies. After exploding online with one viral moment after another, The Warning parlayed this momentum into a series of independent releases, including Escape the Mind EP [2015], XXI Century Blood [2017], and Queen of the Murder Scene [2019]. They graced a stacked bill at Mother of All Rock Festival as the only Mexican band and opened up two sold out Monterrey shows for The Killers and for Def Leppard in Mexico City and Guadalajara. After quietly amassing over 120 million YouTube views and 10 million streams, they surge to the forefront of hard rock with a series of new music being released on LAVA Records in 2021.www.thewarningband.com



