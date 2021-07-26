Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood's Stirring My Savior: Live From The Ryman Concert DVD, Out Today





Filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known worldwide as "The Mother Church of Country Music," the performance brings Underwood's best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville/Universal Music) to life on that legendary stage with powerful performances of traditional gospel hymns she grew up singing, including "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," says Underwood of My Savior.



Other highlights of the Ryman concert include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn "Great Is ThyFaithfulness." Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band,NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing on another traditional hymn, "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus." Southern gospel and harmonica legend



In addition, Underwood's performance video for the gospel classic "Because He Lives" released today across digital video platforms. The country music superstar's powerful rendition of the song coincides with this year's celebration of the song's 50th anniversary.

The My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD is available for purchase at Amazon, Walmart,Target, Gaither.com, and other national retailers https://lnk.to/MySaviorDVDCU.



My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman - DVD SONG LISTING:

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)

Because He Lives

Blessed Assurance

Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus

Just As I Am

O How I Love Jesus

Softly And Tenderly

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)

I Surrender All Victory

In Jesus How Great Thou Art

The Old Rugged Cross

Amazing Grace/Something In The Water



