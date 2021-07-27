Billie Eilish Has Announced Details Of Her Upcoming BBC Special, 'Billie Eilish: Up Close'



The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner's hotly-awaited second studio album, Happier Than Ever.



A press release read: "In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie's home town of Los Angeles, BBC



The likes of Adele,



Eilish is also set to make her BBC

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has also just announced she is premiering her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney Plus. 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' is set to hit the streaming service on



In a statement, Eilish said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."



'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.



The show will feature her brother Finneas, as well as the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish Announces Upcoming BBC Special Details: It was revealed weeks ago that the pop phenom had been working on something special for fans with the British broadcasting giant. And now it has been confirmed that the one-off progamme will air on Saturday, July 31 on BBC One at 10.30pm, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the 19-year-old pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom and being a role model.The 45-minute special airs the day after the release of the Grammy-winner's hotly-awaited second studio album, Happier Than Ever.A press release read: "In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie's home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album Happier Than Ever, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own At The BBC TV specials in the past.Eilish is also set to make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, with her session airing on Saturday from 11.15pm on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an "incredible cover" on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12pm.Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has also just announced she is premiering her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney Plus. 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' is set to hit the streaming service on September 3. The concert experience will feature an intimate performance of every song on the album's sequential order - for the first and only time - from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.In a statement, Eilish said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.The show will feature her brother Finneas, as well as the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.



