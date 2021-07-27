Lil Tecca Releases New Single "Money On Me"



Posting up over 3 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multiplatinum rapper Lil Tecca drops his new track "Money On Me" via Galactic Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.Once again, he pulls up with rich wordplay highlighted by incisive bars and another head-nodding hook. As always, Tecca delivers nothing short of verbal excellence with a wealth of quotable lines.It arrives on the heels of his last single "Never Left," which has gathered over 93 million streams to date and serves as his ninth Hot 100 hit. Lyrical Lemonade hailed it as "an absolute banger in every sense of the word," and Rap Radar raved, "Lil Tecca's back like he's 'Never Left'." The Musical Hype praised the flows as "compelling, energetic, and rhythmic," while HotNewHipHop added it "proves that his melodic instincts are still sharp."Next up, he takes the stage at Rolling Loud - Miami July 23-25, Lyrical Lemonade - Summer Smash August 20 and Rolling Loud - Los Angeles December 14-15.Be on the lookout for more from Lil Tecca very soon.Posting up over 3 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries - namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. Thus far, the record has clocked over 300 million streams and counting. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single " Ransom " in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with lots of new music in 2021.



