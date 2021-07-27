BBC Radio 6 Music Stage Announced For All Points East Festival



Full details about All Points East Festival at www.allpointseastfestival.com LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) BBC Radio Music announces the 6 Music Stage at All Points East in Victoria Park, London, on August Bank Holiday Weekend (Friday 27-Monday 30 August) with highlights from the stage to be broadcast on 6 Music and BBC Sounds.As part of this special collaboration as the music festival's broadcast partner, some of the station's best-loved presenters have curated the line-ups for the 6 Music Stage across the weekend and will perform DJ sets themselves. Tom Ravenscroft gets things underway on Friday 27 August, Gilles Peterson has picked the bill on Saturday and Mary Anne Hobbs' line-up on Monday is an 'All Queens' mix. The bill on the 6 Music Stage across the weekend features DJ sets from Daphni, Floating Points, Loraine James, Shy FX, Maya Jane Coles, Octo Octa and Jamz Supernova.Presenter Gemma Cairney, sitting in for Lauren Laverne on the Breakfast Show today, revealed more details about the festival during the programme, and spoke to Arlo Parks about the excitement and buzz around All Points East.Tom Ravenscroft says: "I'm absolutely stoked to have been asked to curate Friday's 6 Music stage at this year's All Points East. It's such a treat to be able to invite along so many of my favourite artists. I mean, look at that line-up! It's insane!"Gilles Peterson will broadcast his show live from the festival (Saturday, 3-6pm) and will be talking to the artists taking part on his curated stage. More details on the broadcasts from the 6 Music Stage will follow.Gilles Peterson says: "It's so great to have festivals back and to be able to put together such a diverse line-up for the 6 Music stage at APE."Mary Anne Hobbs: "It's such a joy to present the 'All Queens' line-up at All Points East '21. Six of the most thrilling female DJs standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and playing right across the rich spectrum of electronic music."Camilla Pia, Assistant Commissioner, 6 Music says: "I'm so excited that BBC Radio Music is part of All Points East this summer, with our presenters Mary Anne, Gilles and Tom expertly curating the line-ups for the 6 Music Stage across the weekend. They have picked some of the most exciting DJs out there to complement what is already a stellar bill. It's going to feel so special to be back at a festival again."SPECIALLY CURATED BY 6 MUSIC DJS - THE 6 MUSIC STAGE LINE-UP FEATURES:Friday 27 August - curated by Tom Ravenscroft:DaphniFloating Points (DJ set)Baby TTom RavenscroftLoraine JamesFYI ChrisSaturday 28 August - curated by Gilles PetersonDan ShakeGilles PetersonShy FXThristian (Global Roots)Coco MariaColleen 'Cosmo' MurphySunday 29 AugustSpecial RequestFloor Plan (DJ set)Mount Kimbie (DJ set)KETTAMAOvermono (Live)IMOGENMonday 30 August - 'All Queens' curated by Mary Anne HobbsMaya Jane ColesOcto OctaAFRODEUTSCHEMary Anne HobbsJamz Supernova Chloe RobinsonWith a reach of 2.56 million listeners (Rajar Q1, 2020), 6 Music brings a broad range of music and culture beyond the mainstream to music lovers with a curious spirit, combining the cutting-edge music of today with the iconic, ground-breaking sounds of the past 50 years. Presenters include: Amy Lamé, Cerys Matthews, Chris Hawkins, Craig Charles, Don Letts, Gideon Coe, Gilles Peterson, Guy Garvey, Huey Morgan, Iggy Pop, Jamz Supernova, Lauren Laverne, Marc Riley, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs, Shaun Keaveny, Steve Lamacq, Stuart Maconie, The Blessed Madonna, Tom Ravenscroft and Tom Robinson. 6 Music is also home to programmes hosted by artists themselves. Loyle Carner, Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent have all presented Artist in Residence series on the network and there have been specials and series from Cillian Murphy, Robyn, Róisín Murphy and The Beastie Boys.Full details about All Points East Festival at www.allpointseastfestival.com



