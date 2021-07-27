BBC Radio 6 Music Stage Announced For All Points East Festival

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
BBC Radio
6 Music
announces the 6 Music
Stage at All Points East in Victoria
Park, London, on August Bank Holiday Weekend (Friday 27-Monday 30 August) with highlights from the stage to be broadcast on 6 Music
and BBC Sounds.
As part of this special collaboration as the music festival's broadcast partner, some of the station's best-loved presenters have curated the line-ups for the 6 Music
Stage across the weekend and will perform DJ sets themselves. Tom Ravenscroft gets things underway on Friday 27 August, Gilles Peterson has picked the bill on Saturday and Mary Anne Hobbs' line-up on Monday is an 'All Queens' mix. The bill on the 6 Music
Stage across the weekend features DJ sets from Daphni, Floating Points, Loraine James, Shy FX, Maya Jane Coles, Octo Octa and Jamz Supernova.
Presenter Gemma Cairney, sitting in for Lauren
Laverne on the Breakfast Show today, revealed more details about the festival during the programme, and spoke to Arlo Parks about the excitement and buzz around All Points East.
Tom Ravenscroft says: "I'm absolutely stoked to have been asked to curate Friday's 6 Music
stage at this year's All Points East. It's such a treat to be able to invite along so many of my favourite artists. I mean, look at that line-up! It's insane!"
Gilles Peterson will broadcast his show live from the festival (Saturday, 3-6pm) and will be talking to the artists taking part on his curated stage. More details on the broadcasts from the 6 Music
Stage will follow.
Gilles Peterson says: "It's so great to have festivals back and to be able to put together such a diverse line-up for the 6 Music
stage at APE."
Mary Anne Hobbs: "It's such a joy to present the 'All Queens' line-up at All Points East '21. Six of the most thrilling female DJs standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and playing right across the rich spectrum of electronic music."
Camilla Pia, Assistant Commissioner, 6 Music
says: "I'm so excited that BBC Radio
6 Music
is part of All Points East this summer, with our presenters Mary Anne, Gilles and Tom expertly curating the line-ups for the 6 Music
Stage across the weekend. They have picked some of the most exciting DJs out there to complement what is already a stellar bill. It's going to feel so special to be back at a festival again."
SPECIALLY CURATED BY 6 MUSIC DJS - THE 6 MUSIC STAGE LINE-UP FEATURES:
Friday 27 August - curated by Tom Ravenscroft:
Daphni
Floating Points (DJ set)
Baby T
Tom Ravenscroft
Loraine James
FYI Chris
Saturday 28 August - curated by Gilles Peterson
Dan Shake
Gilles Peterson
Shy FX
Thristian (Global Roots)
Coco Maria
Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy
Sunday 29 August
Special Request
Floor Plan (DJ set)
Mount Kimbie (DJ set)
KETTAMA
Overmono (Live)
IMOGEN
Monday 30 August - 'All Queens' curated by Mary Anne Hobbs
Maya Jane Coles
Octo Octa
AFRODEUTSCHE
Mary Anne Hobbs
Jamz Supernova
Chloe
Robinson
With a reach of 2.56 million listeners (Rajar Q1, 2020), 6 Music
brings a broad range of music and culture beyond the mainstream to music lovers with a curious spirit, combining the cutting-edge music of today with the iconic, ground-breaking sounds of the past 50 years. Presenters include: Amy Lamé, Cerys Matthews, Chris Hawkins, Craig
Charles, Don Letts, Gideon Coe, Gilles Peterson, Guy Garvey, Huey Morgan, Iggy Pop, Jamz Supernova, Lauren
Laverne, Marc Riley, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs, Shaun Keaveny, Steve Lamacq, Stuart
Maconie, The Blessed Madonna, Tom Ravenscroft and Tom Robinson. 6 Music
is also home to programmes hosted by artists themselves. Loyle Carner, Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent
have all presented Artist in Residence series on the network and there have been specials and series from Cillian Murphy, Robyn, Róisín Murphy and The Beastie Boys.
