Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed® Valhalla's next major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available on 12th August. In addition, Season 3, Sigrblot Season, features exclusive rewards and activities accessible to all players. The Sigrblot Festival is live this Thursday, 29th July for all players until 19th August.Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will release on 12th August. Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history. Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favourite Black Box Missions. Here, players will have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available for all Season Pass** owners or as a separate purchase by all owners of the main game.Along with the second expansion, the "The Siege of Paris" music album will release on 12th August, giving all fans the chance to fully enjoy the complete soundtrack. From today, they can discover "Hásæti", the first track of the album composed by Stephanie Economou. With this song, she wanted to evoke a sense of spirituality and depth in the music, and vocals felt like the right avenue to explore. The lyrics are in Old Norse, with "Hásæti" translating to "Seat of Honor."Starting Thursday, 29th July, players can celebrate summer in the time-limited Sigrblot Festival, a traditional Viking festival celebrating the start of the Raiding season. Until 19th August, various festive activities will be available in the Ravensthorpe settlement around the traditional bonfire, including:Flyting, Fight Tournament, and Dice Game mini-games.Three new quests available.Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations, customisation items, and weapons. Notably, the one-handed sword Skrofnung can be acquired with Sigrblot tokens in the festival shop for a limited time before the festival ends.To experience the Sigrblot Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs - either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire - and have their settlement reach Level 2.An additional update is planned for later in the season and will bring a new River Raids map pack, with destinations scattered along the rivers of Francia and Ireland.With development led by Ubisoft Montreal**, Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan's home and their future.Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+.*For more information about Assassin's Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.For the latest news on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.* $14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. The Gold and Ultimate Editions will be available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription. More information at ubisoftplus.com.**Associate Ubisoft studios are Sofia, Singapore, Montpellier, Barcelona, Kyiv, Bordeaux, Shanghai, Chengdu, Philippines, Quebec, Bucharest, Saguenay, Winnipeg and Pune. Additional help provided by external partner Sperasoft.Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin's Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin's Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.



