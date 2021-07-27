Heather Locklear Returns To Television With The New Lifetime Biopic "Don't Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story"





Co-authors of The New York Times bestselling book series, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, Kristine Carlson (Locklear) and her husband Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald) had an amazing life with their two daughters. But when Richard tragically passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance. Comfortable with living in Richard's shadow, she is now forced to navigate the unchartered territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand.



Selling over 25 million copies, the groundbreaking inspirational book, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, teaches how to put challenges in perspective, reduce stress and anxiety through little daily changes, and guides how to let go of the small things to attain peace of mind in order to achieve goals.



Don't Sweat the Small Stuff is produced for Lifetime by The Johnson Production Group and Teitelbaum Artists. Maura Dunbar (The American Bible Challenge, What Should You Do?), Mark Teitelbaum (Superior Donuts, The Crazy Ones) and Meghan McCain (The View, Moms) are executive producers.



Lifetime has greenlit the new original movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (working title) with Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) set to star in the emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, co-author of the best-selling book series Don't Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. Faced with unsurmountable grief, Kristine finds her voice and the strength to navigate and rebuild her family in the midst of profound loss. The film also stars Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure (Fuller House) as daughter Jazzy, Jason MacDonald (The Vampire Diaries) as Richard Carlson and Emily Rose (Haven) as Richard's booker, Brianna. This will be the first project for executive producer Meghan McCain since she recently announced her departure as co-host of ABC's Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The View at the end of the month. The biopic will be filmed in Nashville and premiere later this year on Lifetime. Ellen S. Pressman will direct from a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary.




