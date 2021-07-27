Dusty Black Drops New Track "Somebody's Mama" Ft. Gary LeVox



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black Label Country Records' recording artist, Dusty Black, will release his debut five-track debut EP, "Who Are You," tomorrow, July 23, 2021. Available via all digital service providers, the EP was produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy award-winning producer, Noah Gordon. "Somebody's Mama" f/Gary LeVox, written by Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Houston Phillips, introduces the new EP."This collection of songs perfectly expresses my life - past, present, and future," said Dusty Black. "I'm so excited to finally have new music to share."From a touching song that speaks to life's lessons, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," to "Somebody's Mama" (f/Gary LeVox), about raising a daughter which "serves up a heartfelt cup of sentimentality" (People.com), the five-song EP collection features songs penned by some of Nashville's best songwriters. In each song, Black's distinct vocals and authentic delivery shine through with a "sandpapery charm" (MusicRow Magazine,) and "an affinity for Southern rock and a rhythmic intensity" (Billboard)."Who Are You" tracklist:1. "Right Church, Wrong Pew" (Michael Heeney, Kenton Bryant, Jordan Walker)2. "Places to Run" (Josh Mirenda, Taylor Phillips, Brock Berryhill)3. "Who Are You" (Mitchell Tenpenny, Rhett Atkins, Jacob Durrett)4. "Make a Memory" (Houston Phillips, Matt Chase, Josh Dunne)5. "Somebody's Mama" f/Gary LeVox (Monty Criswell, Derek George, Houston Phillips)Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Black makes his entrée into country music after honing his performance and songwriting skills over the past several years. Black's debut single, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," was awarded MusicRow Magazine's "DISCovery Award" by noted music reviewer, Robert Oermann early in 2021. Black inherited his love of country music from his grandfather, Floyd Black "Junior," who once played banjo and guitar in Johnny Cash's band, and from his father, Allen Black, who sang country music and influenced his musical style as a young boy. For additional information, visit www.Dustyblack.com.



