Rolling Stone 'Hot List' Sylvia Bullett Teams Up With Television Band Members On Stunning New Album 'Area 52 Truck Stop'

https://www.facebook.com/Sylvia-Bullett-1884890011795238 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sylvia Bullett was born in Manhattan and raised in the Catskills. Her Dutch and French Huguenot ancestry in the Hudson Valley goes back to the 1600's. She graduated from Catskill High School as an honor student. Her mother - a Juilliard trained opera singer, was her first piano teacher. She continued her piano study in teenage years with Theodore Prostokoff and with the first lady of jazz Lee Shaw - an Oscar Peterson student, while she attended the College of St. Rose in Albany,NY on scholarship. She has a Bachelor of Science in studio music.While in college she was writing songs and performing in coffee houses and clubs including legendary Caffe Lena in Saratoga and Gerde's Folk City.She moved to NYC in the 80's and formed bands playing at CBGB, The Continental Divide, and the Pyramid opening for the Tom Tom Club and the B-52's. She did some performance art in the Rivington School Sculpture Garden in its early years.She moved back to Woodstock,NY working at Dreamland Recording Studios and had a running gig at the Joyous Lake while she worked extensively on recording in her home studio. She organized Summer concert series in Woodstock venues for Live Peace International starting with 2012 Summer of Peace.She began recording at Area 52 Studios owned and operated by the renowned Dave" Love Shack " Cook. In 2017 she released "Flying Machine" on her own label and got traction with airplay for the record globally when Lisa Grey of Blue River Promotions did a 10 week international radio blitz. In 2019 Sylvia released her album "Runway" - available through Tunecore on 40 + digital platforms worldwide and did a special vinyl pressing with stunning art work by Ian Laughlin/ Streamlight Productions.Which brings us to "Area 52 Truck Stop" featuring two members of iconic band "Television" - Fred Smith on bass and Richard Lloyd on guitar. The record also features Adam Widoff on guitar, Dan Hickey on drums, Cindy Cashdollar on pedal steel, Professor Louie on zydeco accordian, and David Van Tieghem on home made pagaphone-ice marimba; with Sylvia writing,arranging, producing, playing keyboards, flute, and singing.Two tracks from "Area 52 Truck Stop" have been released as singles: " Fire & Ice " featuring a rare recording of Robert Frost and " Girls & Boys " available now on spotify and several digital platforms.https://www.facebook.com/Sylvia-Bullett-1884890011795238



