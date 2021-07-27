R&B-Jazz Guitarist Gregory Goodloe Finds Hope "Somewhere Out There"





As the world continues to recover and reemerge from the coronavirus, the Denver-based Goodloe is focused on moving forward. Produced by Hawley, Goodloe co-wrote "

"The title 'Somewhere Out There' came to me as a reflection of hope in an ever-changing world. Adam and I wrote the song with inspiration in our hearts, determined to face what's ahead positively, and with hope for a brighter tomorrow. We wrote the track purposely to be an upbeat, feel-good tune. The song is bright and just feels so good, with its toe tapping steady groove and arrangement," said Goodloe, who recently made his return to live concert performances at the Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival in Keystone, Colorado.



Two years ago, Goodloe scored his first Billboard No. 1 single, "Stylin'," a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter-producer-saxophonist

"Adam Hawley is a genius arranger/producer with a feel for music that is extraordinary," gushed Goodloe who wrote, produced and performed his debut recording project, "



Since the self-taught musician and US Army veteran arrived on the scene, Goodloe has performed with or opened for a wide variety of R&B, jazz and gospel headliners, including



With the upcoming release of "Somewhere Out There," Goodloe has his sights firmly set on the promise that lays ahead, saying "We can believe in our dreams and hold on to hope for a brighter tomorrow." For more information, please visit https://gregorygoodloe.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After releasing the single, "Cool Like That," R&B-jazz guitarist Gregory Goodloe attempted to stay calm early in the COVID-19 pandemic despite the uncertainty and concern for his mother's health. As we move closer to the other side of the pandemic, the man of faith ventured out earlier this year with a single, "Step'N Out," that he wrote with fellow Billboard chart-topping guitarist Adam Hawley. Combining their energy felt so good that the pair reteamed to write the hopeful new single, "Somewhere Out There," which drops August 27 on Hip Jazz Records ahead of its August 30 radio add date.As the world continues to recover and reemerge from the coronavirus, the Denver-based Goodloe is focused on moving forward. Produced by Hawley, Goodloe co-wrote " Somewhere Out There " to encourage and inspire. With a midtempo groove anchored by drummer Eric Valentine and bassist Melvin Brown, Goodloe's lyrical fretwork and cool-toned electric jazz guitar calisthenics evoke his iconic influencers: George Benson and Wes Montgomery."The title 'Somewhere Out There' came to me as a reflection of hope in an ever-changing world. Adam and I wrote the song with inspiration in our hearts, determined to face what's ahead positively, and with hope for a brighter tomorrow. We wrote the track purposely to be an upbeat, feel-good tune. The song is bright and just feels so good, with its toe tapping steady groove and arrangement," said Goodloe, who recently made his return to live concert performances at the Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival in Keystone, Colorado.Two years ago, Goodloe scored his first Billboard No. 1 single, "Stylin'," a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter-producer-saxophonist Darren Rahn that has garnered more than three million Spotify streams. After a successful outing last year with urban-jazz keyboardist Bob Baldwin on "Cool Like That," which was Billboard's No. 1 most added single in its debut week, the guitarist began a fruitful creative relationship with Hawley."Adam Hawley is a genius arranger/producer with a feel for music that is extraordinary," gushed Goodloe who wrote, produced and performed his debut recording project, " It's All Good " (2016), entirely on his own.Since the self-taught musician and US Army veteran arrived on the scene, Goodloe has performed with or opened for a wide variety of R&B, jazz and gospel headliners, including Howard Hewett, Tank, Ben Tankard, Norman Brown, Dave Koz, Brian Culbertson, Michael McDonald, James Ingram, Roy Ayers, Shirley Caesar, Angela Spivey, John P. Key, The Rance Allen Group and fellow Denver native Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind & Fire fame. Goodloe has also served as musical director for R&B-pop group Surface and soul-jazz singer Aysha.With the upcoming release of "Somewhere Out There," Goodloe has his sights firmly set on the promise that lays ahead, saying "We can believe in our dreams and hold on to hope for a brighter tomorrow." For more information, please visit https://gregorygoodloe.com.



