Revlon X Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection To Launch Exclusively On StockX At 12:00 PM EST July 28, 2021

Revlon's partnership with StockX is just the latest addition to the brand's history of firsts. Revlon's legacy includes creating the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Cherries In The Snow; signing the first beauty brand ambassador in the 1970s; being the first American beauty brand to introduce a woman of color, Naomi Sims, as a brand ambassador and feature her in national advertising campaigns; and being the first global beauty brand to put an EWG VERIFIED™ cosmetic product on the market for mass retailers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Revlon announced today that NEW Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection will launch exclusively on StockX via DropX, the direct-to-consumer product release method powered by the leading global e-commerce marketplace for consumers of current culture.Limited to just 450 sets, access to the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection will go live Wednesday, July 28 at 12:00PM EST at https://stockx.com/lp/revlon-megan-thee-stallion-dropx/, while supplies last. This collectible, hyper-limited edition 4-piece set is award-winning music superstar and Revlon Brand Ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion's first collection with Revlon. With this drop, Revlon also becomes the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, leveraging the platform's DropX model to bring its high-performance formulas to a diverse new audience."We knew immediately that StockX was the ideal platform to launch this one-of-a-kind collection with Megan Thee Stallion," said Chandra Coleman Harris, GM of Revlon. "Given the palpable excitement around Megan, we wanted an unexpected launch model to match it. StockX is at the center of culture so the synergies between our brand DNA, her fans, and StockX's dynamic marketplace aligned perfectly.""Much like StockX, Revlon has a rich history of innovation, which is particularly remarkable for a company nearing its centennial," said Deena Bahri, CMO at StockX. "Launched in close collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion -- a trailblazer in her own right -- this DropX once again reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to of-the-moment products across a wide range of categories, and to amplifying brands and creators that share in our mandate to offer our customers equal opportunity to self-expression."Starting at $40, the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection features an all-new face and eye palette with Megan's 10 hand-picked sunset shades that glide on and blend flawlessly. Megan's original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging is inspired by her love of anime and her signature Savage style. The Hot Girl embossed makeup bag in a choice of hot coral or orange also contains high drama faux lashes and ultra-shiny Super Lustrous The Gloss, renamed THEE GLOSS, for this collection.Revlon's partnership with StockX is just the latest addition to the brand's history of firsts. Revlon's legacy includes creating the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Cherries In The Snow; signing the first beauty brand ambassador in the 1970s; being the first American beauty brand to introduce a woman of color, Naomi Sims, as a brand ambassador and feature her in national advertising campaigns; and being the first global beauty brand to put an EWG VERIFIED™ cosmetic product on the market for mass retailers.



