Pentatonix Guest On Love Someone: A Podcast With Delilah

Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 10 years after their big win on 'The Sing-Off,' Pentatonix is at the top of their game and on top of the world! The members of this iconic a cappella music group join Delilah today for a delightful chat on her popular podcast, 'Love Someone: A Podcast with Delilah.' Delilah says: "What did we talk about? Oh, how the group was formed, some of the obstacles they've overcome, the importance of leaning on and learning from each other, and just what make them, "The Lucky Ones." Oh, And if you're looking for some advice on how to write that elusive second verse in a song, you won't want to miss what they have to say! Join us, you don't want to miss this!"Log onto www.delilah.com/podcast to listen to the podcast.The podcast is also available everywhere podcasts are played: iHeart Radio App, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Pandora and more.Past podcast episodes have included P!NK, Elton John, Gloria Gaynor, Daughtry, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Max Lucado, Katy Perry, Wynonna, Michael Buble', Josh Groban, Barry Manilow, Sam Smith, Amy Grant, Miranda Lambert, and more.Delilah's soothing voice, open heart, and love of music attract millions of listeners on more than 160 radio stations, making her the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. For her work on the program, the Marconi Award winner has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame.Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, Delilah is heard by over 12 million people across the United States and internationally on the American Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe, along with her channel on iHeartRadio and her podcast, Love Someone with Delilah. Delilah is also the author of four books, including her most-recent work One Heart at a Time. Published by RosettaBooks, it features an inspiring, uplifting, and motivating look at life, love, and faith. Please visit www.Delilah.com for more information.



