New Pop Smoke Album "Faith" Debuts At No 1 On The Billboard 200 Charts!

Last week, Pop Smoke's new album FAITH debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Out now via Victor Victor Worldwide Republic Records/ Universal Music, the highly anticipated follow-up to Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album is the second Pop Smoke
album to instantly reach #1 following Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. After the release of FAITH, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon reentered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #9 this week, bringing its total to 47 weeks spent in the Top 10 to date.
Last week on July 21st, Pop Smoke's birthday, Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records shared 4 new songs, "Questions," "Rundown," "Money Man," and "Defiant" as a sneak peak of the full deluxe edition of FAITH due July 30th. The same week Victor Victor Worldwide and the Shoot For The Stars Foundation also hosted the second annual Pop Smoke
Day at Seaview Park in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Scenes for the new music video for "Coupe" were captured during the basketball tournament at the event.
FAITH delivers a star-studded tracklist featuring Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Pusha T, Future, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, BEAM, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Quavo, Kodak Black, and TRAVI. The album also includes "Demeanor," the collaboration with pop powerhouse Dua Lipa.
Earlier this year, Pop Smoke's aforementioned album became the best-selling album of the year so far. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon earned the title of the longest running #1 Hip Hop/R&B Album since 1990, and landed the #1 spot for two non-consecutive weeks. The album, which has over 7 million units consumed worldwide, also reached the #1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the top five on the Billboard 200 for 34 weeks, becoming only the fourth album this century to spend that many weeks in the top five.
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched three RIAA certified platinum songs ("Hello," "Got It On Me," and "Something Special
"), two 2x platinum songs ("The Woo
" and "What You Know About Love"), two 3x platinum ("Mood Swings
" and "Dior"), and the 4x platinum "For The Night." "Dior" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance and, to date, Pop Smoke
has amassed 20B streams worldwide and counting. Listen to FAITH above and see album details below.
What the press is saying about FAITH:
"A splash of theater more visceral than any radio hit, any pop crossover" - The New York Times
"dazzling" - Rolling Stone
"Advanced and even bettered what the trap-and-drill-focused production team did on 'Shoot for the Stars.'" - Variety
"Pop Smoke's Vision Remains Crystal Clear, Even When Others
Are Seeing It Through" - Vulture
Pop Smoke
"FAITH" tracklisting:
Good News
More Time
Tell The Vision feat. Kanye West
& Pusha T
Manslaughter feat. Rick Ross
& The-Dream
Bout A Million feat. 42 Dugg
& 21 Savage
Brush Em feat. Rah Swish
Top Shotta
feat. BEAM, Pusha T, & TRAVI
30 feat. Bizzy Banks
Beat The Speaker
Coupe
What's Crackin feat. Takeoff
Genius feat. Lil Tjay
& Swae Lee
Mr. Jones feat. Future
Woo Baby Interlude
Woo Baby feat. Chris Brown
Demeanor feat. Dua Lipa
Spoiled feat. Pharrell
8-Ball feat. Kid Cudi
Back Door feat. Quavo
& Kodak Black
Merci Beaucoup
