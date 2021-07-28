Songwriting Legend Diane Warren Reveals Debut Album Tracklist And Artwork

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The iconic songwriter Diane
Warren announces her debut album Diane
Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol.1, available for pre-order today and set for worldwide release on August 27 via Di-Namic Records/BMG. Warren makes her mark yet again on the modern music world with this diverse album.
This collection of new original songs includes some of the biggest worldwide artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Maren Morris, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, G-Eazy, Carlos
Santana, Rita Ora, Sofia
Reyes, Reik, James
Arthur, Lauren
Jauregui, Jimmie Allen, LP, Celine
Dion, Darius
Rucker, Paloma Faith, Leona
Lewis and James
Morrison.
Warren teamed up with multi-platinum superstar G-Eazy
and music legend Carlos Santana
on the opening track "She's Fire," which was spotlighted by Rolling Stone and has E! News saying it "deserves all the fire emojis." G-Eazy
lends his unparalleled lyricism while Carlos Santana
elevates the song to the heavens and back--a sneak peek at the unique collaborations on Diane
Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.
DIANE WARREN: THE CAVE SESSIONS VOL. 1 TRACKLIST
1. Diane
Warren, G-Eazy
& Carlos Santana
"She's Fire"
2. Diane
Warren, Rita Ora, Sofia
Reyes & Reik "Seaside
"
3. Diane
Warren, Jon Batiste
& Pentatonix
"Sweet
"
4. Diane
Warren & Luis Fonsi
"When We Dance Slow"
5. Diane
Warren & Maren Morris
"I Save Me"
6. Diane
Warren & John Legend
"Where is Your Heart"
7. Diane
Warren & Ty Dolla $ign
"Drink You Away
"
8. Diane
Warren & James
Arthur "You Go First"
9. Diane
Warren & Lauren
Jauregui "Not Prepared For You"
10. Diane
Warren & Jimmie Allen
"You Kind Of Beautiful"
11. Diane
Warren & LP "Domino
"
12. Diane
Warren & Celine
Dion "Superwoman
"
13. Diane
Warren & Darius
Rucker "Times Like This"
14. Diane
Warren, Leona
Lewis & James
Morrison "Grow Old With Me"
15. Diane
Warren & Paloma Faith
"Blessings
"
One of modern music's most celebrated songwriters, Diane
Warren has penned nine #1 & thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She has earned 12 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe
award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures. Recently, she won a Golden Globe
and received an Academy Award nomination for the original song "Io Si (Seen)" from the 2020 film The Life Ahead.
Diane
is a crucial component behind countless staples and hits of modern music which resulted in her receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry. Her publishing catalogue, with a roster of just one writer, is one of the most valuable in the world.