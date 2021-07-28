Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/07/2021

Songwriting Legend Diane Warren Reveals Debut Album Tracklist And Artwork

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The iconic songwriter Diane Warren announces her debut album Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol.1, available for pre-order today and set for worldwide release on August 27 via Di-Namic Records/BMG. Warren makes her mark yet again on the modern music world with this diverse album.

This collection of new original songs includes some of the biggest worldwide artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Maren Morris, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, G-Eazy, Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes, Reik, James Arthur, Lauren Jauregui, Jimmie Allen, LP, Celine Dion, Darius Rucker, Paloma Faith, Leona Lewis and James Morrison.

Warren teamed up with multi-platinum superstar G-Eazy and music legend Carlos Santana on the opening track "She's Fire," which was spotlighted by Rolling Stone and has E! News saying it "deserves all the fire emojis." G-Eazy lends his unparalleled lyricism while Carlos Santana elevates the song to the heavens and back--a sneak peek at the unique collaborations on Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

DIANE WARREN: THE CAVE SESSIONS VOL. 1 TRACKLIST
1. Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana "She's Fire"
2. Diane Warren, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes & Reik "Seaside"
3. Diane Warren, Jon Batiste & Pentatonix "Sweet"
4. Diane Warren & Luis Fonsi "When We Dance Slow"
5. Diane Warren & Maren Morris "I Save Me"
6. Diane Warren & John Legend "Where is Your Heart"
7. Diane Warren & Ty Dolla $ign "Drink You Away"
8. Diane Warren & James Arthur "You Go First"
9. Diane Warren & Lauren Jauregui "Not Prepared For You"
10. Diane Warren & Jimmie Allen "You Kind Of Beautiful"
11. Diane Warren & LP "Domino"
12. Diane Warren & Celine Dion "Superwoman"
13. Diane Warren & Darius Rucker "Times Like This"
14. Diane Warren, Leona Lewis & James Morrison "Grow Old With Me"
15. Diane Warren & Paloma Faith "Blessings"

One of modern music's most celebrated songwriters, Diane Warren has penned nine #1 & thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She has earned 12 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures. Recently, she won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for the original song "Io Si (Seen)" from the 2020 film The Life Ahead.

Diane is a crucial component behind countless staples and hits of modern music which resulted in her receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry. Her publishing catalogue, with a roster of just one writer, is one of the most valuable in the world.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0134809 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022718906402588 secs