Rhiannon Giddens Performs On NPR's 'World Cafe'

Rhiannon Giddens is on the latest episode of NPR's World Cafe to perform three songs from her new album with Francesco Turrisi, They're Calling Me Home - "Black as Crow," "Calling Me Home," and "O Death" - and talk with host Raina Douris about the album. You can hear the session here:They're Calling Me Home was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ireland. Giddens and Turrisi, two expats, found themselves drawn to and comforted by the music of their native and adoptive countries of America, Italy, and Ireland, which they recorded at a spare studio on a working farm outside of Dublin. The result is a twelve-song album that speaks to the longing for the comfort of home as well as the metaphorical call "home" of death.Giddens' Audible Original, To Balance on Bridges, was released yesterday, as part of Audible's Words + Music series in the US. In the 1.5 hour audio memoir, Giddens recounts her life from childhood to present and explores her discovering many different types of music. She performs tracks from several of her acclaimed albums and leads listeners through a multitude of musical styles, confronting questions on race, culture, appropriation, and class.




