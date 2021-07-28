Cardi B Reveals Second Pregnancy With Offset!



The due date was revealed as part of her court battle with blogger Tasha K, which was slated to begin Sept. 13. The pregnant rapper asked a judge to push back the trial almost two months because she is expecting her baby sometime during that week. The rapper's OBGYN advised her not to travel for a period of time before and after delivery.

"[Cardi B] recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child. [Cardi B] will be unable to attend trial on the currently scheduled dates because she is scheduled to give birth around that time," said her lawyer Lisa F. Moore.



Cardi filed a $75,000 defamation of character and slander lawsuit against Tasha K in March of 2019. The blogger filed a $3 million countersuit, alleging



Cardi herself hasn't revealed her due date. In late June, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child while performing with

