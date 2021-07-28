Steel Rhino Announce Debut Album Details Ft. Herbie Langhans (Firewind, Avantasia, Sinbreed, Radiant) On Vocals





www.instagram.com/steelrhinoband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish hard rock band, STEEL RHINO, featuring 'Herbie Langhans' (Firewind, Avantasia, SinBreed) on vocals, have announced the release of their self-titled debut album on August 20th, 2021 via GMR Music.STEEL RHINO is the solo band of Mikael Rosengren (Dirty Passion, Revolverlution, Bai Bang), the whole concept was to create and play a heavier rock n' roll sound leaning into metal with the attitude in the music that makes people bang their heads, put their hands in the air, and just let loose to have a great time.Tracklist:1. Rhino Attack2. Arrival3. Lovin Easy4. Steel Rhino5. Bells Of Midnight6. Fire And Ice7. Ghost From The Past8. Sands of Time9. Life We Choose10. Boom Boom11. New TomorrowThe album can be pre-ordered/saved here: https://aloaded.presave.io/t/steelrhino Music recorded at Loud Drums Studios in Sweden and vocals recorded in Germany at Herbie Langhans personal studio. Produced by Mikael Rosengren, mixed by Jakob Herrmann at Top Floor Studios in Gothenburg Sweden and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios Denmark.Line-up:Herbie Langhans - Vocals (Firewind, Avantasia, SinBreed, Radiant)Mikael Rosengren - Drums (Dirty Passion, Revolverlution, Bai Bang)Filip Vilhelmsson - Guitar, Bass (Revolverlution, Bai Bang, Damien)With an attitude, heavy grooves and insane vocals, STEEL RHINO is here to take the world by storm. This new hard rock project started with an idea, a heavy drum track, a catchy guitar riff and a heavy bass line to fill up the cracks.The only thing that was missing was a killer vocalist to match the intensity of the music. The search for the perfect vocalist ended when the insanely talented Herbie Langhans (Firewind, Avantasia, SinBreed, Radiant) agreed to lend his vocals to be featured on the album. His range and power provided the missing piece STEEL RHINO needed to get the sound they wanted.With influences from European and American hard rock and metal bands, Rosengren found his own sound that mixes the great hard rock sound from the past with the present.With his experience from playing with other bands for nearly 15 years while touring in Europe, North America, and playing at the biggest festivals like Wacken Open Air, Mikael felt it was time to write and make the music he wanted and put his own sound into the world.Get ready for the STEEL RHINO attack!www.steelrhinoband.comwww.facebook.com/SteelRhinoBandwww.instagram.com/steelrhinoband



