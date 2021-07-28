If LCD Soundsystem And Sleaford Mods Made A Record 'Choppy Waters' Dust Monk's Stellar New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off the back of their critically acclaimed first single Dust Monk have decided to throw a curve ball with their latest offering 'Choppy Waters'.

It's as unconventional as the duo themselves and this time they're teaming up with Liverpool based label Jacaranda Records



"Choppy Waters" has as interesting a subject matter as it does a sonic soundscape. It's written about people choosing a more difficult path in life when an easier route was available all along. This, coupled with its unhinged and off hook production surely makes Dust Monk one of the most interesting prospects in an often stale and predictable music industry.



With a bright future ahead of them, a growing fan base plus the backing of BBC introducing and a slew of cool print press, the duo have an album's worth of killer material and are in rehearsals preparing for live music to become a thing again, stay tuned campers, Dust Monk are on the move.



https://www.facebook.com/dustmonk

https://www.instagram.com/dustmonk/

https://twitter.com/DustMonkMusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Ts02a9cW9EWorZCJRVnCt?si=bxFza9b_Q6-kGa3t1Z5jdQ&nd=1

https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/dust-monk/1556826308



