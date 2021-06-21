Liverpool's The Peach Fuzz Sign To Modern Sky UK And Announce New Single 'Never Wanna See The Light'





https://www.instagram.com/thepeachfuzzuk/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hotly-tipped Liverpool indie/alt-pop band The Peach Fuzz are delighted to announce their return with the news that they have signed to Modern Sky UK and will release their new single 'Never Wanna See The Light' on 28th July 2021.Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones and mixed by Tom Longworth, the single is a showcase for the band's laser-focused writing period during the pandemic, resulting in a tighter and more refined approach to the '80s infused indie/alt-pop that's made their name thus far.Commenting on the track, the band describe the song as "a sonnet of self-conflict; a lovelorn plea from the tortured traps of unrequited love, by one who wishes never to be set free."Alongside the news, the band are also pleased to announce a run of 2021 headline live dates, the first two of which hometown shows sold out in just an hour, proving that, pandemic aside, there's a healthy appetite for their return to the stage from their increasingly hungry fanbase.They will also be appearing at FestEvol, Liverpool on the 14th August 2021 alongside The Big Moon, The Orielles, Black Honey, Self Esteem and more.Sugar-coating a cutting commentary on masculinity, expectation and identity politics with their typically, up-tempo, soft-wired electro-indie sound, The Peach Fuzz round the edges of modern life's relentless pressures with honey-sweet vocals and smooth, vintage synths.Formed in Liverpool in 2018, the band signed to The Coral's Skeleton Key Records (Warner) for a run of early singles released throughout 2019 and 2020, including runaway Spotify hit 'Outside Looking In', which has so far garnered over 1.4 million streams and led to subsequent tour dates with The Zutons, Clean Cut Kid, and The Vryll Society.During the pandemic, the quartet stayed busy online appearing at the M&S Bank Arena for the Liverpool Digital Music Festival, and the band have received strong radio support already, with BBC Radio One, BBC 6music, Radio X, and BBC introducing Merseyside all championing the band, in addition to influential editorial playlist inclusions on Spotify's New Music Friday.New single 'Never Wanna See The Light' is released 28th July 2021 via Modern Sky UK.The Peach Fuzz Live Dates:21.06.21 - Liverpool - The Angus (SOLD OUT)22.06.21 - Liverpool - The Angus (EXTRA DATE SOLD OUT)02.07.21 - Blackpool - Bootleg Social10.07.21 - Chester - Live Rooms31.07.21 - Liverpool - Arts Club14.08.21 - Liverpool - FestEvol19.08.21 - Leeds - Oporto20.08.21 - Northwich - Salty Dog26.08.21 - Birmingham - Sunflower Lounge27.08.21 - London - The Fiddler28.08.21 - Wirral - Strawberry Fields @ Claremont Farm30.10.21 - Newport - Le PubTickets on sale now: https://linktr.ee/PeachFuzzBandhttps://www.facebook.com/ThePeachFuzzUK/https://twitter.com/thepeachfuzzukhttps://www.instagram.com/thepeachfuzzuk/



