DJ Snake Unveils New Record "You Are My High" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The multi-platinum producer DJ Snake
unveils his latest release with new track "You Are My High" with Interscope/Universal Music. On this record, the boundary-pushing disruptor fuses elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B funk to create a woozy electronic soundscape sure to be heard across the world this summer.
The song, which samples the classic track "You Are My High" from The Gap Band, follows last week's release of DJ Snake's high-energy club anthem "Ring The Alarm
" with Malaa. The two tracks arrive on the heels of DJ Snake's announcement that he will be embarking on tour across Europe
and North America, including dates with Malaa, starting on July 29th in Chicago, IL. The upcoming 2021 run includes a stop at North America's legendary electronic music festival EDC Las Vegas
in October. See full list of dates below, tickets will be available on July 29th.
DJ SNAKE 2021 TOUR DATES:
*Starred dates with Malaa
7/29 - Chicago, IL (Radius*)
7/30. -Denver, CO (Mission Ballroom*)
7/31 - Las Vegas, NV (AYU Dayclub)
8/1 - San Bernadino, CA (Hard Summer Festival)
8/5 - New York, NY (Marquee)
8/6 - Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Mirage)
8/7 - Miami Beach, FL (LIV Miami)
8/8 - Tampa, FL (WTR Pool)
8/9 - Las Vegas, NV (AYU)
8/13 - Las Vegas, NV (AYU Dayclub)
8/14 - Washington, DC (Echostage*)
8/15 - Houston, TX (Clé)
8/27 - Agde, France (Amnesia)
8/28 - Plainfeld, Austria (Electronic Love Festival)
8/28 - Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands (Mysteryland 2021)
9/4 - Gothenburg, Sweden (Summerburst)
9/5 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany (World Club Dome Las Vegas
Edition)
9/10 - Cluj-napoca, Romania (UNTOLD)
9/17 - San Juan, Puerto Rico (Coca-Cola Music
Hall)
9/19 - Las Vegas, NV (AYU Dayclub)
9/24 - Las Vegas, NV (AYU Dayclub)
10/15 - Oakland, CA (Emerge Warehouse*)
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV (EDC Las Vegas)
10/29 - San Bernadino, CA (Escape Halloween)
12/31 - Dallas, TX (Lights All Night)
DJ Snake
made his full-length debut with Encore, a 2016 album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top ten around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You
" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake
has triumphed with such colossal hits as "You Know You Like It
" (with AlunaGeorge), "Lean On
" (with Major Lazer, featuring MØ), and "Taki Taki
" ft. Selena
Gomez, Ozuna
& Cardi B. With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses," his sophomore album Carte Blanche
arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200. Thanks to the tremendous success of "Let Me Love You," "Lean On," and "Taki Taki," DJ Snake
now holds the distinction of being one of only two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify.