Dermot Kennedy Releases Brand New Single 'Better Days'

Sept 25 - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global phenomenon DERMOT KENNEDY today releases his brand new single 'BETTER DAYS', his first new solo music since smash hit single 'Giants'. The single and video are out now on Island Records/Universal Music via all DSPs.'Better Days' takes a sentiment we've all hoped for so much over the past 18 months, with Dermot vocalizing the thoughts of people the world over. The track comes with the kind of optimism and hope Dermot has always been so forthcoming with throughout his career, providing support and solace to so many. Produced by Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo 'Driver's Licence'), 'Better Days' also features a Gaelic backing choir, who whilst chanting the words "courage and calm" in their native tongue build into a chorus that's guaranteed to be a live favourite on Dermot's upcoming UK and US tours.On describing the track, Dermot explained "This is a song about patience. It's about believing in something brighter, and never losing sight of better days, no matter how hard things might get. In a time where so many people feel worried and exhausted, I would love for this song to remind even one person that things will improve. As an artist, I feel somewhat responsible to try to make people feel a little better, whether that's making them think of someone they love, or just taking their mind off their problems for the length of a song. So this is my contribution to hopefully providing some people with a moment's solace. Better days will come."Now sitting with nearly two and half billion streams globally and over 15million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Dermot has become an unquestionable global megastar since the release of his number 1 selling debut album 'Without Fear' in 2019. Alongside getting nominated for for the Best International Male BRIT Award in 2020, he has become the best selling Irish artist of his generation, with his debut album sitting at the #1 spot for a total of 27 weeks and selling over 1.7m copies worldwide. The album is also Ireland's fastest selling debut album of the millennium.Lead track from the album 'Outnumbered' is a platinum-selling top 10 single and became one of the longest running tracks to be playlisted on BBC Radio 1. While single 'Giants' peaked at #1 on the Irish Singles Chart and scored Gold status in the UK. Dermot's most recent single saw him team up with Multi-platinum Italian production trio MEDUZA to release their chart topping single 'Paradise'. The song spent over 20 weeks in both the Irish and UK Official Singles Chart, reaching #1 in Ireland and #5 in the UK.Dermot's upcoming September UK tour will be his biggest yet, with three sold out night's at London's Alexandra Palace and over 70,000 tickets sold across the country. He will also headline a sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of a rescheduled US tour this July & August.Over the past 18 months, alongside writing the follow up to 'Without Fear', Dermot performed live with Meduza on The Ellen Show, performed a fantastic live show at Natural History Museum in London and recorded a fantastic pre-show performance for U2's The Virtual Road series on St. Patrick's Day. He was also awarded Man of the Match at Unicef's annual Soccer Aid event. Dermot Kennedy upcoming UK and Ireland Tour Dates:Sept 6 - Victoria Warehouse, ManchesterSept 7 - Victoria Warehouse, ManchesterSept 12 - TRNSMT Festival, GlasgowSept 13 - Academy, GlasgowSept 14 - Academy, GlasgowSept 17 - This is Tomorrow Festival, NewcastleSept 18 - Ormeau Park, BelfastSept 19 - Ormeau Park, BelfastSept 21 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (Sounds of The City)Sept 23 - Alexandra Palace, LondonSept 24 - Alexandra Palace, LondonSept 25 - Alexandra Palace, London.



