"People's Choice Awards" To Air On NBC For The First Time On December 7, 2021

"People's Choice Awards" joins NBC's robust slate of live events and specials, including "Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the very first time, the 2021 "People's Choice Awards" will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the fan-driven show will air on E!Said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming: "'The People's Choice Awards' has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!. With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone's favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet."Airing in over 90 countries, the global, fan-driven "People's Choice Awards" celebrates the year's best in movies, TV and music coming together for the pop culture party of the year.Last year's show on E!, which trended worldwide, ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across all of television.This year there will be 44 categories available for voting, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will return to produce the telecast."People's Choice Awards" joins NBC's robust slate of live events and specials, including "Billboard Music Awards," "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," and "Christmas in Rockefeller Center." In each year since 2016, NBC has been home to at least three of the top 10 live events in the key 18-49 demo.



