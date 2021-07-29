"King Richard" - Official Trailer - HBO Max



Starring two-time Oscar nominee New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible - and truly change the world. Based on the true story, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams (Will Smith), an undeterred father raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time - Venus and Serena Williams - who will alter the sport of tennis forever.Witness a father's vision for his children's future, his unconventional methods, and his love as he executes a brilliant plan to take his daughters from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage.Starring two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, see King Richard November 19, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan; available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.



