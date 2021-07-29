Timetravel Murder Mystery The Forgotten City Releases Today



The game is available digitally in the standard edition for PC ($24,99/€24,99/£19,49) and console (29.99 €/$ / £24.99) as well as a deluxe edition with the OST and a digital goody pack on PC. A physical edition will be available for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series in Q3 2021.



The Forgotten City is a narrative-driven murder mystery game of exploration and deduction, and a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed mod that won a national Writers' Guild award and racked up over 3 million downloads.



Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies.



To capture the experience of exploring a fictional ancient Roman city with historically authentic art, architecture, costumes and customs, the development team worked with two historical consultants, Dr. Philip Matyszak, who has a D.Phil from Oxford and teaches ancient history for Cambridge, and Dr.

'It's here!' said Nick Pearce, founder of



Of course, players won't need to know anything about the mod to enjoy the game, but if they did like the mod, I think they're going to love this; while the premise remains the same, everything else has been levelled up. We've built a new city from scratch in the Unreal engine, re-written the script (which is now twice as long) and added new characters, quests, twists, endings, gameplay mechanics, professional voice acting and a gorgeous new orchestral score. I'm immensely proud of what my core team of just three devs has accomplished!'



Featuring:

A fictional open-world ancient Roman city with historically authentic art, architecture and costumes

Richly detailed, deeply interactive characters

Moral dilemmas which have life-and-death consequences

A gripping, non-linear mystery with multiple endings

Choose your own gender, origin and backstory

Multiple ways to problem-solve, including reason, charm, bribery, intimidation, violence, or by cleverly exploiting the time loop







