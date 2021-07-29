Rare 'A Kind Of Magic' Mix On Now 12" 80s Extended Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following on from the success of NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s, NOW Music
proudly presents NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s: Extended. NOW Music
have dived even further into the musical treasure trove of the 80s to bring you 45 stunning extended tracks in a 4CD compilation.
The album features extended versions of iconic tracks rarely seen on CD, including Paul McCartney
& Michael Jackson's 'Say Say Say', Queen's 'A Kind Of Magic', Red Box's 'For America', Malcolm McLaren's 'Double Dutch', Strawberry Switchblade's 'Since Yesterday' and 'Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four)' by Eurythmics. Other rare finds include the Francois K Splashdown Mix of Adam Ant's 'Apollo 9' and extended versions of Man 2 Man's 'Male Stripper', Donna Summer's 'She Works Hard For The Money', Whitney Houston's 'How Will I Know' and 'Fascinated' by Company B.
NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s: Extended is the ultimate collector's item and the perfect compilation for 80s music lovers.
NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC!
NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL 12" 80s: EXTENDED
45 TRACK 4CD COMPILATION RELEASED 27th AUGUST 2021
CD1
1. Queen
- A Kind Of Magic (12" Extended Version)
2. Eurythmics, Annie
Lennox, Dave Stewart - Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four) (Extended Mix)
3. Duran Duran
- The Wild Boys (Wilder Than Wild Boys Extended Mix)
4. Spandau Ballet
- Gold (12" Mix)
5. a-ha - Take On Me (Extended Mix)
6. Soft Cell
- Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Extended Version)
7. The Human League
- (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Extended Version)
8. Visage
- The Damned Don't Cry (Dance Mix)
9. Thompson Twins
- In The Name Of Love (12" Dance Extension)
10. Adam Ant - Apollo 9 (Francois K Splashdown Mix)
11. Red Box - For America
(Bazooka Mix)
12. Tears
For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version)
CD2
1. Whitney Houston
- How Will I Know (Dance Remix)
2. Donna Summer
- She Works Hard For The Money (12" Single Remix)
3. The Pointer Sisters - Jump (For My Love) (12" Long Version)
4. Chaka Khan
- I Feel For You (Remix)
5. Freeez - I.O.U. (12" Version)
6. Company B - Fascinated (Club Mix)
7. Malcolm McLaren - Double
Dutch (12" Version)
8. Rock Steady Crew - (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew (Extended Version)
9. Break Machine - Street Dance
10. Rockers Revenge feat. Donnie Calvin - Walking On Sunshine
(12" Version)
11. Womack & Womack - Teardrops (Extended Remix)
CD3
1. Evelyn Thomas
- High Energy
(Extended Version)
2. Man 2 Man - Male Stripper (12 Inch Version)
3. Divine
- You Think You're A Man (12" Mix)
4. Hazell Dean - Whatever
I Do (12" Mix)
5. Bronski Beat
with Marc Almond - I Feel Love (Medley)
6. Dead Or Alive
- My Heart
Goes Bang (American 'Wipe Out' Mix)
7. Imagination - Body Talk (Extended)
8. Laura
Branigan - Self Control (12" Maxi)
9. Eighth Wonder - I'm Not Scared (Disco Mix)
10. Liza Minnelli - Losing My Mind (Extended Remix)
CD4
1. Paul McCartney
& Michael Jackson
- Say Say Say (12" Version)
2. Lionel Richie
- Dancing On The Ceiling (12" Version)
3. Blondie
- Rapture
- (Special Disco
Mix)
4. Kim Wilde
- Never Trust
A Stranger (Extended Version)
5. New Order
- True Faith (Shep Pettibone Remix)
6. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Rage Hard (Freddie Bastone Remix)
7. Aztec Camera - Somewhere In My Heart
(12" Remix)
8. Alison Moyet
- Love Resurrection (Long Version)
9. Haircut 100 - Love Plus One (12" Version)
10. Bananarama
- Cruel Summer (Extended Version)
11. Strawberry Switchblade - Since Yesterday (Extended Mix)