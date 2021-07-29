Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 29/07/2021

Rare 'A Kind Of Magic' Mix On Now 12" 80s Extended Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the success of NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s, NOW Music proudly presents NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s: Extended. NOW Music have dived even further into the musical treasure trove of the 80s to bring you 45 stunning extended tracks in a 4CD compilation.

The album features extended versions of iconic tracks rarely seen on CD, including Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson's 'Say Say Say', Queen's 'A Kind Of Magic', Red Box's 'For America', Malcolm McLaren's 'Double Dutch', Strawberry Switchblade's 'Since Yesterday' and 'Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four)' by Eurythmics. Other rare finds include the Francois K Splashdown Mix of Adam Ant's 'Apollo 9' and extended versions of Man 2 Man's 'Male Stripper', Donna Summer's 'She Works Hard For The Money', Whitney Houston's 'How Will I Know' and 'Fascinated' by Company B.

NOW That's What I Call 12" 80s: Extended is the ultimate collector's item and the perfect compilation for 80s music lovers.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC!
NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL 12" 80s: EXTENDED
45 TRACK 4CD COMPILATION RELEASED 27th AUGUST 2021

CD1
1. Queen - A Kind Of Magic (12" Extended Version)
2. Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart - Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four) (Extended Mix)
3. Duran Duran - The Wild Boys (Wilder Than Wild Boys Extended Mix)
4. Spandau Ballet - Gold (12" Mix)
5. a-ha - Take On Me (Extended Mix)
6. Soft Cell - Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Extended Version)
7. The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Extended Version)
8. Visage - The Damned Don't Cry (Dance Mix)
9. Thompson Twins - In The Name Of Love (12" Dance Extension)
10. Adam Ant - Apollo 9 (Francois K Splashdown Mix)
11. Red Box - For America (Bazooka Mix)
12. Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version)

CD2
1. Whitney Houston - How Will I Know (Dance Remix)
2. Donna Summer - She Works Hard For The Money (12" Single Remix)
3. The Pointer Sisters - Jump (For My Love) (12" Long Version)
4. Chaka Khan - I Feel For You (Remix)
5. Freeez - I.O.U. (12" Version)
6. Company B - Fascinated (Club Mix)
7. Malcolm McLaren - Double Dutch (12" Version)
8. Rock Steady Crew - (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew (Extended Version)
9. Break Machine - Street Dance
10. Rockers Revenge feat. Donnie Calvin - Walking On Sunshine (12" Version)
11. Womack & Womack - Teardrops (Extended Remix)

CD3
1. Evelyn Thomas - High Energy (Extended Version)
2. Man 2 Man - Male Stripper (12 Inch Version)
3. Divine - You Think You're A Man (12" Mix)
4. Hazell Dean - Whatever I Do (12" Mix)
5. Bronski Beat with Marc Almond - I Feel Love (Medley)
6. Dead Or Alive - My Heart Goes Bang (American 'Wipe Out' Mix)
7. Imagination - Body Talk (Extended)
8. Laura Branigan - Self Control (12" Maxi)
9. Eighth Wonder - I'm Not Scared (Disco Mix)
10. Liza Minnelli - Losing My Mind (Extended Remix)

CD4
1. Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson - Say Say Say (12" Version)
2. Lionel Richie - Dancing On The Ceiling (12" Version)
3. Blondie - Rapture - (Special Disco Mix)
4. Kim Wilde - Never Trust A Stranger (Extended Version)
5. New Order - True Faith (Shep Pettibone Remix)
6. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Rage Hard (Freddie Bastone Remix)
7. Aztec Camera - Somewhere In My Heart (12" Remix)
8. Alison Moyet - Love Resurrection (Long Version)
9. Haircut 100 - Love Plus One (12" Version)
10. Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Extended Version)
11. Strawberry Switchblade - Since Yesterday (Extended Mix)






