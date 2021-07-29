Swedish House Mafia, MK, Paul Woolford, Carl Cox And More Will Join Radio 1's Dance Weekend





BBC Introducing on LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Radio 1 listeners and Dance music fans will have the chance to enjoy over 20 DJs from across the scene, who will perform exclusive mixes as part of the music marathon across Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance, and a special Sunday evening session on Radio 1 Relax. Each day will take on a different theme, with the whole weekend schedule giving party-goers everything they need to enjoy the summer weekend, whether staying at home or getting ready to hit the town.Highlights will include exclusive mixes from the power group Swedish House Mafia, MK, and Wilkinson with MC Adapt; Essential Mixes from Paul Woodford and Yousef at Circus Presents Elrow in Liverpool, and Carl Cox at Shindig Newcastle. Plus Chill Mixes from Café Del Mar and TSHA.Friday 6 August:The Dance Weekend kicks off at 4am with Dance music all day, leading up to Around The World With Radio 1, hosted by Pete Tong, Sarah Story and Danny Howard from 6pm - midnight. All mixes will be shared by international DJs who will each take to the decks showcasing the best of their catalogue over the Radio 1 airwaves. The line-up is as follows: Swedish House Mafia (Sweden), MK (USA), Ewan McVicar (Scotland), Shermanology (Holland), Krystal Klear (Ireland), Hannah Wants (UK), Vintage Culture (Brazil), THEMBA (South Africa), Nina Kraviz (Russia) and Andrea Oliva (Ibiza).And from midnight - 2am, Paul Woolford and Yousef will share their exclusive Essential Mix recorded on location from Circus Presents Elrow in Liverpool.Saturday 7 August:Saturday evening will be hosted by 1Xtra's Target and Jeremiah Asiamah from 7pm - 11pm for the Radio 1 and 1Xtra Rave Up. Mixes will be provided by Wilkinson with MC Adapt, Emerald, Black Coffee and DJ EZ. American DJ and Radio 1 regular Diplo, will share a guest mix from Shadow Child and one other special guest, while an exclusive Essential Mix from Carl Cox at Shindig in Newcastle will take the Dance party into the early hours of Sunday morning (1am - 3am).Sunday 8 August:For the final leg of the Dance Party Weekend, Chilled Dance, will be the theme of the night, from 7pm - 11pm . Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri will host a special Chillest Show from 7pm - 9pm with a Café Del Mar Mix by Ken Fan as well as a TSHA Chill Mix. Benji B will then takeover for a chilled beats show with sets from Koreless and more, for listeners to relax to.BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance will also provide tracks from some of the best up and coming artists in the scene. Hosted by Jaguar (11pm - 1am), Heidi will provide a 100 percent Introducing Mix, and St Lucia-born artist Poté will perform a live session. Radio 1's Residency will follow from 1am - 3am, hosted by Carl Cox and Carista who will close out the nights events and 2021's Radio 1 Dance Weekend with a bang!



