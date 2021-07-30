Saweetie Taps In For A New Collab With McDonald's USA, Unveiling Her Signature Order





*Program available only at participating McDonald's in the local area. Refer to MyMcDonald's Program Terms for details. Excludes delivery. McD App download and registration required. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer is about to get icy as McDonald's and platinum artist Saweetie team up to bring her favorite order to fans nationwide. Starting Aug. 9, everyone can order The Saweetie Meal, which features a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce - the same Sweet 'N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the new meal.If you know Saweetie, you know she likes to put her own spin on all her favorite foods to create unique combinations and flavors. And so can our fans... simply order the Saweetie Meal and try remixing it in one of these four tasty ways on your own, just like she does.Fries can be more than a side. Add a little crispiness to your Big Mac when you top it with some fries.If it's a dip, it's also a topping. Top your World Famous Fries with Chicken McNuggets... what could be a better combo?Anything can be a sandwich. Chicken McNuggets + Big Mac buns = Chicken McNugget sandwich.Seriously, anything. But you don't need buns. Put the best fries in the world between two fresh Big Mac patties for a new kind of sandwich.… And no matter how you mix it up, don't forget to add the Saweetie 'N Sour and Tangy BBQ sauces. Saweetie is the latest chart-topping artist to be featured on McDonald's menu since the Famous Orders program kicked off last year. Like so many fans who have their own menu hacks, her combinations bring a creative twist to McDonald's iconic food."McDonald's and I run deep - from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days - so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," said Saweetie. "Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh - I know that's right."Since first hitting the scene with her viral single My Type, Saweetie has quickly become one of the most sought-after hip-hop artists. And in true Saweetie fashion, she's not just mixing up her go-to order... her meal will also be served in icy new packaging inspired by her one-of-a-kind style."We're thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture," said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA. "And now she's brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald's order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up."So starting Aug. 9, grab your Best Friend, turn up the music, and swing by McDonald's to grab Saweetie's order. The meal will be available in the U.S. in-restaurant, at the Drive Thru, through McDelivery, and on the McDonald's app using contactless mobile order and pay. And, through MyMcDonald's Rewards*, you can now earn points on every dollar you spend at McDonald's - unlocking different delicious rewards across the menu.Stay tuned for some more saweet(ie) surprises from McDonald's and Saweetie over the coming weeks!*Program available only at participating McDonald's in the local area. Refer to MyMcDonald's Program Terms for details. Excludes delivery. McD App download and registration required.



