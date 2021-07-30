Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/07/2021

Astro Raph Lands On The Chicago Label Trax Mission To Present His New Album "Strange Attractor"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Astro Raph lands on the Chicago label Trax Mission to present his new album "Strange Attractor".
Eight tracks to showcase his various musical influences exploring the different shapes of House music, from Disco to Deep House, from Acid to Bass, each one following an uplifting and positive mood.
We're sure you'll find something tasty for your bag in this hot release, out now on the digital stores!

https://www.astroraph.com
https://www.instagram.com/astro.raph/
https://www.facebook.com/AstroRaph303






