Silverland - Just A While



Two and a half minutes of pure pop. A simple hooky melody with a big bass line and a thumping beat.

The song hints at a desire to be out having fun, getting up to mischief and letting your hair down even if it's just for a while.

"Some say, you only live once. You don't. You live every day."

Just a while is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.



It all started as Red Rhythm productions (Now Dead Rhythm productions). Silverland was one half of a US/UK Songwriting, Production, and Remix Team.

Songwriting, production and remix credits included Ashanti, Aaliyah, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, Run DMC, Kool and the Gang, Tymes 4,



An adequate track record in dance land, with 25 tracks having all gone UK Dance chart Top 10 (back when the club chart meant something) - including 3 Chart No. 1's with Ashanti,



In terms of sound-tracks: written, produced, and mixed complete sound- tracks for Universal Pictures, one of which went double Platinum - sales in excess of 1.5 Million, with a further 2 more sound-tracks for Universal both of which went Gold.



