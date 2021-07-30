New Release From Neale Stuart, "Get You"





There is nothing Neale won't listen to or play. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Releasing Friday 30th July is Neale Stuart new single GET YOU his follow up from his last release "Satisfied" both brought to you via DeeVu Records and available on all digital platforms."Get You'' is a uplifting bouncy deep house track which aims to elevate you to them first feelings when you first meet someone. with its catchy vocal and synths it takes you on a journey of you getting to know that person where you are shy and don't know how to express yourself but there is enough about you where the other person can't get you off their brain. The track progresses in a way where you are taken back to all them first raw emotions.Starting his DJing in his mid teens only as a hobby just a way for him to listen to his favorite music Neale then developed his taste of all things music including production.Rising through the ranks in Birmingham Neale has fast become a well known DJ & Producer on the underground scene.There is nothing Neale won't listen to or play.



