Midlo - New Release "Think About Me"



Midlo's releases include "Love for Me " "Holding on " " Love Me Better" " Never let me go" has made an impact in House music.

Think About Me is the second release of 2021 for MIDLO. An energetic house anthem featuring a heavy bass line and catchy vocal synonymous with the MIDLO sound. Think About Me is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records



UK based MIDLO is a House music producer who cut his teeth in the UK Garage scene as a DJ back in the late 90's and early 2000's. His brother fuelled this passion and gave him his first taste of the ones and twos, mixing Jungle and Drum & Bass. It was this, and his love of US hip hop which got him from behind the decks and into producing his own beats for UK based artists.



These early musical influences have had a huge impact on the music MIDLO creates today, primarily focusing on making House with a heavy piano vibe, mixed with other more urban orientated elements and deep bass lines, but with that radio friendly feel good vibe.

Having been featured on BBC Introducing and Spotify's very own UK House playlist,his sound would resonate with listeners of artists such as MK, Endor, Blinkie and WEISS to name a few.



Never one for being too serious, MIDLO approaches music making and DJing with a sense of fun, and always set's out to make music that just feels right at the time, and hopefully people get on board. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) House music producer and DJ Midlo from Watford has announced his new single " Think About Me Midlo's releases include "Love for Me " "Holding on " " Love Me Better" " Never let me go" has made an impact in House music.Think About Me is the second release of 2021 for MIDLO. An energetic house anthem featuring a heavy bass line and catchy vocal synonymous with the MIDLO sound. Think About Me is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu RecordsUK based MIDLO is a House music producer who cut his teeth in the UK Garage scene as a DJ back in the late 90's and early 2000's. His brother fuelled this passion and gave him his first taste of the ones and twos, mixing Jungle and Drum & Bass. It was this, and his love of US hip hop which got him from behind the decks and into producing his own beats for UK based artists.These early musical influences have had a huge impact on the music MIDLO creates today, primarily focusing on making House with a heavy piano vibe, mixed with other more urban orientated elements and deep bass lines, but with that radio friendly feel good vibe.Having been featured on BBC Introducing and Spotify's very own UK House playlist,his sound would resonate with listeners of artists such as MK, Endor, Blinkie and WEISS to name a few.Never one for being too serious, MIDLO approaches music making and DJing with a sense of fun, and always set's out to make music that just feels right at the time, and hopefully people get on board.



