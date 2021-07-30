Skepta Returns With Single "Nirvana Ft. J Balvin"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In anticipation of the release of his highly anticipated All In EP (coming tomorrow, July 30th, via Boy Better Know), Skepta
today reveals the first single from the project. Featuring production from JAE5, "Nirvana
" is set to be one of Skepta's biggest global tracks to date. It sees Skepta
teaming up with Colombian superstar J Balvin, whose feature crowns a Latin American influenced anthem inspired by the time Skepta
spent in the region.
"Nirvana
" featuring J Balvin
is accompanied by a video directed by KLVDR, renowned for his videos for the likes of Young T & Bugsey
and Headie One's "Don't Rush
", MHD & Wizkid's "Bella
" and Fredo
& Headie One's "Wandsworth to Bullingdon". The video, which stars Skepta
and Balvin, nods towards Narcos, The Godfather and Get Out in its dark, stylized elegance. Released tomorrow, All In is Skepta's first solo project since 2019's acclaimed Ignorance Is Bliss album. The EP title is inspired by Skepta's newfound love of poker, a game which he sees as a metaphor for life itself ("you can be dealt good cards or bad cards, but if you don't get good cards you can still bluff, hustle and win… you learn when to play aggressive or when to hold back and chill"). All In sees Skepta
putting everything on the line across five tracks that contain an album's worth of quality.
Featuring production from Skepta
himself alongside JAE5, Ragz Originale and Josh Faulkner, the EP also sees vocal collaborations with Teezee and Kid Cudi
(on future anthem "Peace Of Mind
") in addition to J Balvin
on "Nirvana
". He's been working on the songs since before lockdown but waiting for the right moment to drop them and with live appearances on the horizon (including headline shows at London's Wireless and Manchester's Parklife festivals), that time is now. In Skepta's own words, "this music isn't for people to download and discuss. It's music to feel when I perform it live, music for people to celebrate with their friends"
All In Track Listing:
1. Bellator
2. Peace Of Mind (featuring Teezee & Kid Cudi)
3. Nirvana
(featuring J Balvin)
4. Lit Like This
5. Eyes On Me.