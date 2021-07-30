Louis Tomlinson Announces The Away From Home Festival Monday August 30th 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Tomlinson today announces his own one day free music event in London on the 30th August, The Away From Home Festival.

Entirely conceived and curated by Louis himself, the one day festival that will host 8,500 fans and will be held at the Crystal Palace Bowl, an iconic South London venue with over 60 years of live music heritage and a legacy as an outdoor performance venue stretching back over a century.



Louis will headline the event with a special live set, with a line up that also includes Scottish band The Snuts who recently hit No.1 on the Official Album Charts, Essex indie punk newcomers Bilk, and DJ sets from Radio1's Jess Iszatt.



The festival is being held in celebration of the return of live music this summer following a year and a half of Covid 19 restrictions. As his own World Tour is completely sold out, Louis wanted to make tickets for this event completely free so fans don't have to spend any more money to enjoy live music this summer. Fans can enter the prize draw for tickets now via awayfromhomefestival.com.



Louis says: "I've been sat on this idea for the last 12 months at least and now to see it come to life makes me very excited. Personally, playing live shows is the best part of what I do and it's been far too long since I've seen my fans, so I wanted to put this festival on to say thank you for all the support and celebrate the return of live music. I've got a really good feeling it's going to be a really special night. We all deserve that!"



Louis recently announced that he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally, with recording already underway for the record. Louis's postponed sold out World Tour will visit the UK, Europe, USA, South America, Asia, and Australia in 2022, including a night at London's Wembley Arena.



In December 2020, Louis hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events of 2020, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the Pandemic. As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis' solo music has garnered over a BILLION streams.



Last year, Louis released his million selling smash debut solo album 'Walls' which hit Top 3 in the UK and Top 10 in the USA. A lyrically personal album that proved he had found his feet as a solo artist, the album produced a clutch of acclaimed singles including the emotive first release Two of Us, the raucous Kill My Mind, the reflective We Made It.



In 2019 Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. Louis picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit over 100 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK & Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked No.5 on Billboard's emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media. Last year he won 'Artist Of The Summer' in Philly radio station 96.5 TDY's annual awards.

awayfromhomefestival.seetickets.com/register/awayfromhomefestival



