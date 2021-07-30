Wendy James Releases Music Video For 'The Impression Of Normalcy' + Announces UK Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Wendy James
comes hurtling out of lockdown with the stunning video for 'The Impression Of Normalcy', from her Deluxe
Album 'QUEEN HIGH STRAIGHT'.
This statement of intent is, in Wendy's words, "a perfect speed-punk moment in the last quarter of the album! Originally I'd written it more in the vein of Nirvana: quiet verse, loud chorus and I guess it was mid-tempo. Having started in on recording rehearsals, James
Sclavunos put his sticks in the air, from behind his drum kit and said "Can we speed this fucking song up?" So… we went to the extreme and basically thrashed and shredded this song out, I then edited it down so it's a perfect three and a half minutes of pop speed punk!"
An English singer-songwriter born in London, Wendy exploded onto the British music scene in 1988 as the fearless front woman of chart-topping alt-rockers Transvision Vamp. She was a role model to many young women, showing them women could be mouthy, intelligent, gorgeous and cool, while simultaneously sticking two fingers up at anyone who criticized her. She trailblazed her way through the 90s, opening up a path for women in music to follow.
When Transvision Vamp disbanded, Wendy went on to collaborate with Elvis Costello, James
Williamson (Iggy & the Stooges), Lenny Kaye (The Patti Smith Group) and James
Sclavunos (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds), who joins her on drums and percussions for QUEEN HIGH STRAIGHT. Also joining her on this album are James
Sedwards (lead guitar), Harry Bohay (bass), Alex J. Ward & Terry Edwards (horn section) and Louis Vause (accordion).
When Wendy James
released her 5th solo album QUEEN HIGH STRAIGHT on 1st May 2020 to critical acclaim, she was supposed to be heading out on a UK tour. But as Covid-19 hit and the world went into lockdown, Wendy had to reschedule her tour three times. She will finally embark on a whopping 28-date tour of the UK on 26th August. "From Truro to Paisley and from Norwich to Swansea and everywhere in between!" she exclaims with her infectious enthusiasm. "Not only are we celebrating a return to live venues, we are celebrating my No.16 album QUEEN HIGH STRAIGHT, and also a different set list every night, from Transvision Vamp through all my albums! It's a tour not to miss, and one which will not happen again, like this!"
UK TOUR DATES - AUGUST, SEPTEMBER + OCTOBER 2021:
AUGUST:
BLACKPOOL WATERLOO MUSIC BAR - THURSDAY 26TH
NORWICH ARTS CENTRE - FRIDAY 27TH
STOKE SUGARMILL - SATURDAY 28TH
TRURO OLD BAKERY STUDIOS - TUESDAY 31ST
SEPTEMBER
CARDIFF CLWB IFOR BACH - WEDNESDAY 1ST
BRISTOL FLEECE - THURSDAY 2ND
OXFORD O2 ACADEMY2 - FRIDAY 3RD
GUILDFORD BOILEROOM - SATURDAY 4TH
CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION - TUESDAY 7TH
TUNBRIDGE WELLS FORUM - WEDNESDAY 8TH
QUEENS HALL NUNEATON - THURSDAY 9TH
PORTSMOUTH WEDGEWOOD ROOMS - FRIDAY 10TH
GLOUCESTER GUILDHALL - SATURDAY 11TH
BARROW UNDERGROUND MUSIC SOCIETY - TUESDAY 14TH
MANCHESTER DEAF INSTITUTE - WEDNESDAY 15TH
NOTTINGHAM BODEGA - THURSDAY 16TH
LIVERPOOL JIMMY'S - FRIDAY 17TH
BIRMINGHAM O2 INSTITUTE3 - SATURDAY 18TH
LEICESTER FIREBUG - TUESDAY 21ST
NEWCASTLE CLUNY - WEDNESDAY 22ND
GLASGOW KING TUTS - THURSDAY 23RD
PAISLEY ROCKNROLLAS - FRIDAY 24TH
EDINBURGH BANNERMANS - SATURDAY 25TH
SWANSEA CINEMA & CO - TUESDAY 28TH
LEEDS BRUDENELL - WEDNESDAY 29TH
BRIGHTON CONCORDE 2 - THURSDAY 30TH
OCTOBER
LONDON O2 ACADEMY2 ISLINGTON - FRIDAY 1ST
HUDDERSFIELD THE PARISH - SATURDAY 2ND
thewendyjames.com/live