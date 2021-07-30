Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/07/2021

'Barcelona Summer,' A New Serene Collaboration From Julia Thomsen & Tre

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Julia Thomsen, the British classical composer, collaborates with Indian producer and composer Tre to release 'Barcelona Summer,' a stunning meditation-inspired composition, on August 6th.

Julia Thomsen is as eager as ever to share her lovely music with the world, and the world has embraced her with open arms, with over one million streams already under her belt! Hikes in the woods, gorgeous sights, and the incredible sensation of being completely at one with mother nature inspire her work. Also, Tre, who is collaborating with Julia for the first time, adds his golden touch to the song, creating a unique ambience and adding to Julia's already extensive discography.

With peaceful bird noises lighting the way to utopia, 'Barcelona Summer' is the antidote to modern pandemonium! The soothing piano, guitar tones and themes that arise from the composition cause goosebumps to rise on the back of the neck, and the calming aura of the strings hold the senses. It is stunning in its entirety and serves as a metaphor for our magnificent world.
So, let's get some peace and relaxation flowing!
'Barcelona Summer' will be available on all major streaming providers on August 6th.
