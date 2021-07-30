New Jersey Native, KH1 Releases His Highly Anticipated Single 'Timeline'





https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/X1wtB8SWd8NLdoLM9 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mekhi Hayes aka Kh1, is a young Hip Hop artist from Linden, New Jersey, striving to deliver effective messages to his audience including but not limited to: love, pain, and societal issues. The clever and intelligent rhyme schemes used in his songs captivate an audience while taking them through a lyrical journey in the process.Kh1 began his official rap career by posting freestyles on Instagram while gaining traction and respect from listeners following him on social media. Using social media platforms as a promotional outlet, he has gained recognition from producers and artists around the country searching for collaboration opportunities. His first single of the year "Rafters" was released on all major platforms and created a buzz, due to a poised and experienced cadence and message. While creating a new sound for East Coast drill music which included great lyricism. This lead to the next release of his song " Vibes ", paying homage to New Jersey club music and greats before him, Kh1 infused many styles in the song to showcase his versatility. Releasing more musical projects independently is the initial step to showcasing his true talent level to the world, resulting in a thriving musical journey.His new single " Timeline " was released on all major platforms on July 1st and since has created a new level of audience recognition and impact the various amounts of people tuning in."We at Fye Music Entertainment would definitely expect greatness to be on the way and with Que, the growth should be exponential over the years to come." - Fye Music Ent.Releasing more musical projects independently is the initial step to showcasing his true talent level to the world, resulting in a thriving musical journey. Kh1 is ready to make a change in the game with his passion for music. Be on the lookout for new releases!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kh1official/https://linktr.ee/Kh1https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/X1wtB8SWd8NLdoLM9



