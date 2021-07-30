IMAX Experience: Halsey Presents If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Premieres In US August 25 And Internationally On August 26



The hour-long film experience, set to the music of Halsey's forthcoming album of the same name, was written by Halsey, and directed by Colin Tilley.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 3. For further details, visit https://www.loveandpower.com/imax. Screenings will be held in the following cities:



U.S. Screenings - Wednesday, August 25

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Fresno, CA

Ft. Myers, FL

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, QC

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC



International Screenings - Thursday, August 26

London, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Sheffield, UK

Manchester, UK

Liverpool, UK

Dublin, Ireland

Berlin, Germany

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Melbourne, Australia

Auckland, New Zealand

Monterrey, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico



Set for August 27 release via Capitol Records/Universal Music, Halsey's new album was produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.





If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power follows Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

