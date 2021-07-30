Dierks Bentley Offers "Beers On Me" Featuring Breland And Hardy Today As New Single





Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams and 20 No. One singles at Country radio. Reaching a new creative high while "making music designed to challenge" (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Most recently, Bentley's surprise LIVE FROM TELLURIDE collection has been touted as "a gift that Country music fans didn't know they needed," (The Tennesseean). Having amassed countless nominations from the ACM's, CMA's, Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley delivers his new single "Beers On Me" featuring Breland and HARDY today as the follow up to his recent 20th career No. One hit. The collaboration finds the three trading verses about brushing off a long week with good company. The song lends its name to Bentley's upcoming BEERS ON ME TOUR that will guarantee "a night of great music, real fan connection and a lot of fun" (Music Row), with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum launching Aug. 13th at Salt Lake City, UT's USANA Amphitheatre. The new summertime jam "Beers On Me" feat. Breland and HARDY is now available at Country Radio and all digital retailers."HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.' After the year we've all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, 'Hey, we all got some problems but we're going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me,'" Bentley said. "I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn't be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me."Known as a "one of Country music's most adventurous artists" (Billboard), Bentley's new single "Beers On Me" was started on a writers' retreat in Telluride over quarantine and finished back in Nashville with both Breland and HARDY contributing as writers. The track was produced by Bentley and Ross Copperman. Fans can watch a live performance of "Beers On Me" feat. Breland and HARDY from Nashville's Whiskey RowBentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams and 20 No. One singles at Country radio. Reaching a new creative high while "making music designed to challenge" (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Most recently, Bentley's surprise LIVE FROM TELLURIDE collection has been touted as "a gift that Country music fans didn't know they needed," (The Tennesseean). Having amassed countless nominations from the ACM's, CMA's, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 GRAMMY nominations, Bentley also celebrated his 15 year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He has also created professional endeavours outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting five locations. For more information visit Dierks.com.



