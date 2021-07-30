See The First Trailer For 'House Of Gucci,' Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver And More!





House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.



House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 24, 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The official trailer has dropped for the hotly anticipated crime drama, House of Gucci. Watch at Top40-Charts.com the all-star cast in action led by Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga and Tony-nominee Adam Driver, with Tony and Academy Award- winner Al Pacino, Academy Award-winner Jared Leto, Tony Award and Academy Award -winner Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, and Salma Hayek.House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 24, 2021.



