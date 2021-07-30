Angels & Airwaves Release New Single And Video 'Losing My Mind'





In addition to his work with AVA, DeLonge created To The Stars, a multimedia entertainment company that creates original content across music, film, television and publishing. DeLonge served as executive producer of The History Channel series "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation" and will make his feature film directorial debut with the forthcoming Monsters of California. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Angels & Airwaves have released a new single and video, "Losing My Mind." The video features frontman Tom DeLonge's alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from blink-182's " First Date " music video. The video sees Disco on a grand adventure through the Las Vegas strip late at night alongside TikTok dance sensation, Rampage. The official video's release also comes with another, more edgy director's cut video that is now live on the band's website.The infectious track and video are the band's third this year as they prepare to release their sixth studio album LIFEFORMS on September 24. Additionally, this Saturday, July 31, the band will be performing at Lollapalooza (Lakeshore Stage, 7:45pm)."I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time... you know, just normal made up s that would never happen," said Tom Delonge about "Losing My Mind."In 2021 the band has released the soaring " Euphoria " on May 19, and then most recently "Restless Souls" on June 15. Including 2019's "Rebel Girl" and "Kiss & Tell," the singles on the album collectively total over 43.5 million streams. NME called Euphoria "explosive," while Rolling Stone said "the song shows the seductive nature of an intense love.""Restless Souls" was dubbed "quintessential Tom DeLonge" by Rolling Stone and was paired with the announcement of the band's forthcoming full-length release LIFEFORMS and a world tour in fall 2021/winter 2022.DeLonge, a founding member of Blink-182, formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. The band has released five full-length albums and charted numerous hits, including "The Adventure," "The War," " Everything's Magic " and "Rebel Girl." The Dream Walker, released in 2014, hit No. 1 on iTunes and No. 5 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums chart. A multimedia project, the album was accompanied by a graphic novel, comic books and the short film Poet Anderson, co-directed by DeLonge, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival. Angels & Airwaves are Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass).In addition to his work with AVA, DeLonge created To The Stars, a multimedia entertainment company that creates original content across music, film, television and publishing. DeLonge served as executive producer of The History Channel series "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation" and will make his feature film directorial debut with the forthcoming Monsters of California.



