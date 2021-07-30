Josie Cotton Releases Brand New Video For 'Calling All Girls'





Pussycat Babylon will be released on Kitten Robot Records on August 24, 2021. It was produced by Paul Roessler and Josie Cotton (both of whom also doubled on keyboards, synth bass and drum programming with Roessler adding piano to his credits) and features Marcus Watkins (guitar), Princess Frank (drums), with guest appearances by Geza X (guitars) and Kira Roessler (bass). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pussycat Babylon is an electropop master stroke of musical pastiches, fetching melodies and energetic rhythms and marks her metamorphosis as a songwriter (she penned 10 of the album's 11 tracks). From the motor-revving excitement of "Recipe For Disaster" to the dark noir slink of "Stop Iggy Pop" to the majestic disco of "All I Can See Is The Face of Bruce Lee" to the machine-gun punkish adrenaline rush of "Hi, I Like You," the album is an excursion into Josie's ultra-creative and hyperactive mind. The title track finds Josie at her most playful, purring coquettishly amid a propulsive and spacey soundscape.Josie returned to the forefront of the music world with new music as well as her own record label Kitten Robot that has released some of the most celebrated alternative artists such as the dark and experimental CrowJane, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe (featuring Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardomone), and Spaghetti & Frank (featuring Supersuckers' Eddie Spaghetti and The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs' Frank Meyer). Over the last two years, Josie herself has released the singles "Ukrainian Cowboy"/ "Cold War Spy," a holiday track "Every Day Like Christmas," the album Everything Is Oh Yeah!, and remastered and re-released her albums Invasion of the B-Girls, From the Hip, Frightened By Nightingales, Movie Disaster Music and her breakthrough debut album Convertible Music.Pussycat Babylon will be released on Kitten Robot Records on August 24, 2021. It was produced by Paul Roessler and Josie Cotton (both of whom also doubled on keyboards, synth bass and drum programming with Roessler adding piano to his credits) and features Marcus Watkins (guitar), Princess Frank (drums), with guest appearances by Geza X (guitars) and Kira Roessler (bass).



