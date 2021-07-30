The Country Music Association's 'CMA Summer Jam' Airs September 2, On ABC





"CMA Summer Jam" is a production of the Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off two magical nights of Country Music from the open-air Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, the Country Music Association and ABC have announced that "CMA Summer Jam" will air THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Filmed amidst the skyline of downtown, the three-hour, artist-curated primetime special will feature individual performances and collaborations from more than 20 of the biggest stars in Country Music.Artists featured in "CMA Summer Jam" will include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam all performing from Ascend Amphitheater.Additional performances featured in the primetime special will include Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY live from Bentley's Whiskey Row nightclub on Broadway, Eric Church from the center of the city's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge overlooking the Cumberland River, and Darius Rucker taking the outdoor stage at Nashville's brand new Fifth & Broadway complex downtown."I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country Music," says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. "Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when 'CMA Summer Jam' airs on Sept. 2 on ABC."Filmed throughout July, "CMA Summer Jam" marks the first concert broadcast event for CMA in nearly two years. Artists and fans alike shared favorite moments on social media using #CMASummerJam, which is also the official hashtag of the primetime special. Long-standing CMA partner Chevrolet was the premier sponsor of the on-site event at Ascend Amphitheater.To ensure the safety of all "CMA Summer Jam" working personnel and performing talent, CMA implemented extensive testing requirements, daily health checks and mask mandates in accordance with the guidelines of DGA, IATSE, SAG/AFTRA, Teamsters and Basic Craft unions, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, in line with current CDC guidance, CMA provided on-site signage and verbal reminders strongly encouraging ticketed guests who were not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings unless they were actively eating, drinking or were otherwise exempt from having to wear a face covering."CMA Summer Jam" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer and writer, and Alan Carter is the director.



