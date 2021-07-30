Michelle Monaghan & Matt Bomer Will Star In "Echoes" - A Mystery Thriller From Netflix



The seven-episode psychological thriller follows identical twins Leni and Gina (Monaghan) who have secretly swapped lives since childhood, leading to them living double lives as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and one child, but their perfectly choreographed world will all unravel when Leni goes missing.



Bomer is playing Leni's husband, Jack Beck, according to Deadline. He's described as "the boy-next-door who grew up to be the husband everybody wishes they had; soulful, a loving father and a valuable member of the community who runs a successful veterinary practice and horse farm on the land that has been in his family for generations." But with Leni's disappearance, he's the one with "the most to lose as her secret life comes to the surface."



Echoes comes from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples and executive producer, creator, and writer Vanessa Gazy. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce. It was the first series greenlit under a multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Yorkey, who was the writer, producer, and showrunner of 13 Reasons Why (which ran four seasons on the streaming service).




