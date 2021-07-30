Train Sim World 2 Comes To Epic Games Store Today - Free To Download Until Aug. 5





Powered by Dovetail Games' proprietary SimuGraph® engine and Unreal Engine 4 technology, and with upgraded visual fidelity,





Launching alongside

· Cane Creek: Thompson - Potash

· Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow - Newton & Neilston

· Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn - Dante

· CSX C40-8W

· Hauptstrecke Hamburg - Lübeck

· Hauptstrecke München - Augsburg

· Isle of Wight: Ryde - Shanklin

· LGV Méditerranée: Marseille - Avignon

· Southeastern High Speed: London - Faversham

· Southeastern BR Class 465

For more information on



Dovetail Games creates simulation games on PC and console that faithfully recreate real world situations and put players at the heart of the action. Climb into the cab in our train simulators and feel the thrill of high-speed express services, drive real-world routes, take on the challenge of hauling freight, master the complex operations of commuter traffic and get creative with customization tools. Or take to the water with our fishing simulators and master the hunt of a lifetime as you pursue fish around the world, competing against the best anglers in the world across Bass, Carp and Predator fishing. https://www.dovetailgames.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dovetail Games is excited to announce that Train Sim World 2, the critically acclaimed simulation title, is now available and free to download, on Epic Games Store. The evolution of train simulation, Train Sim World 2, is coming to Epic Games Store bringing with it iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic, and creative customization tools in this advanced sequel to Train Sim World. With all official licenses, all authentically recreated - you're in the cab and in control.Powered by Dovetail Games' proprietary SimuGraph® engine and Unreal Engine 4 technology, and with upgraded visual fidelity, Train Sim World 2 features dynamic skies and 4K support. Explore famous routes with unique challenges or get creative and add a personal touch to your locos with an easy-to-use tool that allows custom liveries. Train Sim World 2 will be free to download for the first week on Epic Games Store, starting today, July 29, 2021. From Aug. 5, 2021, the pricing will be $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.Launching alongside Train Sim World 2 on the Epic Games Store are a selection of Add-Ons that will allow players to discover new routes and master new locomotives. Add-Ons available for Train Sim World 2 are:· Cane Creek: Thompson - Potash· Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow - Newton & Neilston· Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn - Dante· CSX C40-8W· Hauptstrecke Hamburg - Lübeck· Hauptstrecke München - Augsburg· Isle of Wight: Ryde - Shanklin· LGV Méditerranée: Marseille - Avignon· Southeastern High Speed: London - Faversham· Southeastern BR Class 465For more information on Train Sim World 2, visit www.trainsimworld.com and follow the game on Twitter and Facebook @trainsimworld, Instagram @trainsim, and Facebook @trainsimworld. Keep up with all the latest simulation news from Dovetail Games at https://live.dovetailgames.com/.Dovetail Games creates simulation games on PC and console that faithfully recreate real world situations and put players at the heart of the action. Climb into the cab in our train simulators and feel the thrill of high-speed express services, drive real-world routes, take on the challenge of hauling freight, master the complex operations of commuter traffic and get creative with customization tools. Or take to the water with our fishing simulators and master the hunt of a lifetime as you pursue fish around the world, competing against the best anglers in the world across Bass, Carp and Predator fishing. https://www.dovetailgames.com.



