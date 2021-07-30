Dreamscaper Complete Soundtrack By Dale North Now Available





"Setting Dreamscaper's world to music has been an amazing ride these past three years," reflects composer Dale North. "I consider it an honor to be able to add a voice to such a special game and especially grateful to Afterburner Studios for the trust the put in me with their debut project. None of my approaches for this soundtrack were anywhere close to normal or expected but they believed in my vision and helped me realize it without hesitation. I hope I was able to return that consideration and belief in my work."



"We're incredibly fortunate that Dale lent his unique voice to Dreamscaper," comments Afterburner Studios Co-Founder Ian Cofino. "The soundtrack elevates all elements of the game and provides an incredible auditory journey that perfectly complements Cassidy's own. We're thrilled that players will now have the opportunity to experience the full scope of his work with the Complete Soundtrack."



Dreamscaper is an endlessly replayable action roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle. By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges. By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades in order to take on the next dream stronger than ever.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1040420/Dreamscaper/

Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/dreamscaper-switch/



Dale North is a composer, arranger, and orchestrator for videogames, based in San Diego. As a multi-instrumentalist (piano, vocal, brass), performer, and singer- songwriter with an international training, he brings a unique voice to videogame music.

Dale's music mixes traditional instrumentation with vintage colors, blending live pianos and orchestral tones with the synthesizers and sound sets that shaped the sounds of games from the Super Nintendo and PlayStation eras. His upbringing in Tokyo, Japan helped shape his melodic sense (and his love of synthesizers), and he continues to hold the traditions of game music in the highest regard. He's best known for his work on Wizard of Legend, Sparklite, and Nintendo Minute.

Dale looks forward to working on projects that favor creativity and seek to honor game music's rich heritage.

He also really, really likes Welsh Corgis.

Dale North is represented by Scarlet Moon Artists.

Learn more: https://www.dalenorthmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scarlet Moon Records is excited to release the complete soundtrack to Dreamscaper composed by Dale North. Developed by Afterburner Studios with publishing support by Freedom Games, Dreamscaper is a surreal roguelite-inspired action RPG with modernized hack-'n'-slash combat about lucid dreaming. Released in Early Access in 2020, Dreamscaper will fully release on Steam and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. Dale North's dynamic score drips with emotion as Cassidy battles horrific nightmares and overcomes her complicated past and self doubts. Dreamscaper (The Complete Soundtrack) is available on all digital music storefronts and streaming platforms today with a planned release on vinyl in 2022:"Setting Dreamscaper's world to music has been an amazing ride these past three years," reflects composer Dale North. "I consider it an honor to be able to add a voice to such a special game and especially grateful to Afterburner Studios for the trust the put in me with their debut project. None of my approaches for this soundtrack were anywhere close to normal or expected but they believed in my vision and helped me realize it without hesitation. I hope I was able to return that consideration and belief in my work.""We're incredibly fortunate that Dale lent his unique voice to Dreamscaper," comments Afterburner Studios Co-Founder Ian Cofino. "The soundtrack elevates all elements of the game and provides an incredible auditory journey that perfectly complements Cassidy's own. We're thrilled that players will now have the opportunity to experience the full scope of his work with the Complete Soundtrack."Dreamscaper is an endlessly replayable action roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle. By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges. By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades in order to take on the next dream stronger than ever.Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1040420/Dreamscaper/Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/dreamscaper-switch/Dale North is a composer, arranger, and orchestrator for videogames, based in San Diego. As a multi-instrumentalist (piano, vocal, brass), performer, and singer- songwriter with an international training, he brings a unique voice to videogame music.Dale's music mixes traditional instrumentation with vintage colors, blending live pianos and orchestral tones with the synthesizers and sound sets that shaped the sounds of games from the Super Nintendo and PlayStation eras. His upbringing in Tokyo, Japan helped shape his melodic sense (and his love of synthesizers), and he continues to hold the traditions of game music in the highest regard. He's best known for his work on Wizard of Legend, Sparklite, and Nintendo Minute.Dale looks forward to working on projects that favor creativity and seek to honor game music's rich heritage.He also really, really likes Welsh Corgis.Dale North is represented by Scarlet Moon Artists.Learn more: https://www.dalenorthmusic.com



